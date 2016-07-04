Chrissy Teigen Hosts a Pool Party – Even Though She 'Can't Swim'
The swimsuit model and new mom is enjoying the holiday in the Hamptons
Chrissy Teigen is making some waves – even if she can’t swim.
The new mom to daughter Luna Simone, is spending the Fourth of July poolside in the Hamptons – despite the fact that she’s a swimsuit model who admittedly can’t swim and hates the sand.
Teigen, 30, shared a silly photo with the caption, “Hashtag can’t swim,” that shows her adorably falling off a silver pool float.
In a more relaxing picture shared on Instagram, Teigen and husband John Legend, 37, lounge together on a float while the model catches some rays in a stunning one-piece orange bathing suit.
Teigen is hosting Chrissy’s Cookout, a pool party and barbeque, tonight to celebrate Independence Day. The invite-only party will feature recipes from Teigen’s cookbook, Cravings.
“I spent the past three years trying to prove to people that I love food, I love cooking,” Teigen told PEOPLE. “And that I have a passion for it that s beyond just wanting to be a model in the food world.”