The swimsuit model and new mom is enjoying the holiday in the Hamptons

Chrissy Teigen Hosts a Pool Party – Even Though She 'Can't Swim'

Chrissy Teigen is making some waves – even if she can’t swim.

The new mom to daughter Luna Simone, is spending the Fourth of July poolside in the Hamptons – despite the fact that she’s a swimsuit model who admittedly can’t swim and hates the sand.

Teigen, 30, shared a silly photo with the caption, “Hashtag can’t swim,” that shows her adorably falling off a silver pool float.

In a more relaxing picture shared on Instagram, Teigen and husband John Legend, 37, lounge together on a float while the model catches some rays in a stunning one-piece orange bathing suit.

Teigen is hosting Chrissy’s Cookout, a pool party and barbeque, tonight to celebrate Independence Day. The invite-only party will feature recipes from Teigen’s cookbook, Cravings.