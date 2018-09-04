Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Parodies Real Housewives of New York's Luann de Lesseps’ Cabaret Show

When it comes to being a Bravo superfan, none are more super than Chrissy Teigen.

The model took her fandom to a new level Sunday night — and earned herself the countess seal of approval in the process.

In a series of Instagram Stories on Sunday, Teigen showed off her impression of Real Housewives of New York star, Luann de Lesseps, which the housewife was all too happy to share with her social media followers.

The model-turned-cookbook author has been vocal about her love for the Real Housewives franchise and binge-watching the show from planning her trip to China to be just like the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ trip to negotiating what she would need to become a part of the franchise on Twitter.

On Sunday, the 32-year-old model donned a hot pink strapless gown with a large bow as she mimicked the RHONY star by creating a brief parody of the famous New Yorker’s cabaret show, by pointing out the dress’ designer.

In the video, Teigen’s friend can be heard asking, “Who are you wearing?” to which the Cravings author throws her hands in the air and responds, “It’s Jovani!”

The star also mirrors de Lesseps’ exaggerated dance moves and sported her signature grand-finale updo.

I will do housewives if I can have it in my contract i don’t have to do reunions. I think it would be a three part series of me crying and I can’t wear a ballgown on a couch for 12 hours — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2018

De Lesseps promptly took to Instagram to repost the video and praise Teigen.

“@chrissyteigen you nailed it! Glad that you love @jovanifashions! #jovanisisters @bravotv #rhony #anotherjovani,” de Lesseps wrote on Instagram.

Fans of RHONY are aware of de Lesseps’s love for the brand, which is heavily documented on the show and became a source of tension between the housewife and former friend, Dorinda Medley.

During an audience question-and-answer session at her sold-out smash #CountessAndFriends Cabaret show at The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Friday, in between light-hearted jabs at her costars — and shouts of “Jovani” from the rowdy 1,000+ crowd, de Lesseps said, “It is a Jovani and he actually loves me! To hell with Dorinda. She’s probably in the back cutting up my dresses.”

elegance is learned, my friend pic.twitter.com/IO0iGYlS8g — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2018

This is not the first time Teigen has referenced the RHONY star on social media.

On April 17, the model took to Twitter to show off a photo of her growing belly with the iconic line lyric from de Lesseps’ song Money Can’t Buy You Class.

“Elegance is learned my friend,” Teigen wrote.

When de Lesseps heard Teigen was pregnant, the reality star offered to serenade the expectant model with “Livin’ On a Prayer.”