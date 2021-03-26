Chrissy Teigen Explains Decision to Deactivate Her Twitter Account: 'I Hate Letting People Down'

The cookbook author is still on other social media platforms including Instagram and TikTok

Chrissy Teigen is opening up more about her decision to leave Twitter.

The cookbook author, 35, posted a screenshot of her deactivated account to Instagram on Thursday one day after she had officially stepped away from Twitter.

"It's true! The platform no longer serves me as positively as it does negatively, so with that I bid you adieu," she captioned the photo.

She explained that she doesn't blame Twitter, or even the people sending her negative messages, for her departure.

"It's just me. I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren't gonna like me," she said. "I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over. Someone can't read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones."

The mom of two announced in a Twitter thread Wednesday night that she was saying "goodbye" to Twitter after spending more than 10 years on the site.

Teigen said that she has been "deeply bruised" over the years and encouraged social media users "to know and never forget that your words matter."

"I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I've learned an incredible amount here," she said, adding that she has "said f— up s— and killed myself over it as much as you killed me."

"But one thing I haven't learned is how to block out the negativity," she wrote. "I'm just a sensitive s—, okay!? I don't wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you."

Teigen concluded with a "<3" before deactivating her Twitter account minutes later.

Earlier this week, Teigen hinted at her growing unhappiness of being on Twitter, writing on Monday: "I really don't wake up every day trying to make you mad but somehow I manage. and u say I have no talent. that's something I guess."

The Lip Sync Battle host took a hiatus from all social media last fall after she suffered a pregnancy loss, but returned in late October.