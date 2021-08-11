Chrissy Teigen Denies Claims She Deletes Negative Instagram Comments: 'That's Next Level Hater'

"When you're mad that there's not enough hate...you're crazy," she said

Chrissy Teigen is calling out her "haters" on social media.

The Cravings cookbook author, 35, shared a series of clips on her Instagram Story Tuesday, addressing "two things that I think are funny right now."

"One: People in my comments that are mad that there's not enough angry comments in my comments ... they think that I delete them, but like, what?" she said. "That's like, next level hater, when you're mad that there's not enough hate…you're crazy."

Continuing, Teigen brought up the backlash she says she gets when she interacts with other people's Instagram pages.

"If I leave a comment under somebody's photo, even if it's nice — 'You look great,' 'I love this outfit' — people get all sorts of mad because I am alive," she said. "And that's two things I think are funny."

Teigen has long been open about her struggles on social media. In July, she shared a lengthy Instagram post about the difficulty she's faced emotionally since multiple allegations of bullying surfaced over the past few months.

"I don't really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s--- in real life," she captioned a photo of her legs propped up on the couch. "Going outside sucks and doesn't feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I'm handling this now isn't the right answer."

"I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay," she later added. "I'm not used to any other way!"

The model issued a public apology to Stodden, 26, in May after they wrote a profile published by The Daily Beast and claimed Teigen bullied them.

"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls--- in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll," Teigen wrote at the time. "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."

In June, Teigen penned an essay for Medium in which she apologized again for her resurfaced tweets.

"Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven't felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I've said in the past," she wrote.