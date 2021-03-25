"Live well, tweeters," the cookbook author wrote in her sign-off from the platform Wednesday before deleting her account

Chrissy Teigen Says 'Goodbye' to Twitter and Deletes Her Account: I’m Not the 'Strong Clap Back Girl'

Chrissy Teigen is saying "goodbye" to Twitter.

The cookbook author, 35, shared her decision to step away from the social media platform on Wednesday.

"Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends," Teigen began a Twitter thread Wednesday evening.

"But it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something," she wrote. "My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not."

"My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn't sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters," she continued. "Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!"

Continuing her thread, Teigen said that she has been "deeply bruised" over the years and encouraged social media users "to know and never forget that your words matter."

"I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I've learned an incredible amount here," she said, adding that she has "said f— up s— and killed myself over it as much as you killed me."

"But one thing I haven't learned is how to block out the negativity," she wrote. "I'm just a sensitive s—, okay!? I don't wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you."

Teigen concluded with a "<3" before deactivating her Twitter account minutes later.

Earlier this week, Teigen hinted at her growing unhappiness of being on Twitter, writing on Monday: "I really don't wake up every day trying to make you mad but somehow I manage. and u say I have no talent. that's something I guess."

Teigen didn't say whether or not she'd be discontinuing use of her other social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, but both were still active Wednesday evening.

The Lip Sync Battle host took a hiatus from all social media last fall after she suffered a pregnancy loss, but returned in late October.

Since then, she has been back to sharing moments from her life with husband John Legend and their kids Luna Simone, 4, and Miles Theodore, 2, as well as plenty of cooking videos as she works on completing her third cookbook.

Before signing off of Twitter, Teigen briefly enjoyed being the only non-Biden-affiliated account followed by the official @POTUS handle (she had previously been blocked by Donald Trump).

After the follow on the day of Joe Biden's inauguration, Teigen joked, "I should prob never tweet again." A month later, she asked to be unfollowed.

"I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following," she wrote at the time. "In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It's not you it's me!!!!"