Chrissy Teigen Defends Vanessa Hudgens After Her 'Dumb' Coronavirus Comments: She Will 'Learn'

Chrissy Teigen is standing up for Vanessa Hudgens.

Teigen came to Hudgens’ defense on Tuesday after the High School Musical actress received backlash for making “insensitive” comments about the global coronavirus outbreak.

The cookbook author said she hopes Hudgens will “learn” from her “dumb moment.”

“Sometimes people, especially famous people, are gonna say really stupid s–t. & so are you,” she tweeted. “And they, and u, will learn from it & hopefully their history says they’re good. It’s Ok. And at the same time, wow they really had a dumb f—– moment. But u don’t have [to] ruin their lives.”

“This isn’t about me this time. but it will be one day, or it’ll be you. but yeah today it’s Vanessa lol,” she continued. “And no, life is rarely ruined for anyone. but you are damn well trying your best. just stop.”

Teigen also stressed the importance of allowing people to grow and learn from their mistakes, rather than jumping to “cancel” them or send hateful comments online.

“We have all said insensitive s—,” she wrote. “Or maybe im just the only other one? But I promise promise promise I learned and she is learning now and that’s all you can ask for.”

“We all have stupid moments and some people (like me) have a lot of passion and things don’t come out the way we mean it,” she added. “I honestly have gotten so much better at taking time and thinking before I write/speak though.”

On Monday, Hudgens reacted to the news that the coronavirus crisis could last until July during an Instagram Live video, saying, “Um yeah, til July sounds like a bunch of bulls—.”

“I’m sorry. But like, it’s a virus. I get it like, I respect it, but at the same time like even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible, but like inevitable?” she continued. “I don’t know, maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

After she received backlash for her comments, Hudgens tweeted the following statement: “I’m sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday. I realize me words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation in our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”

Last week, the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

As of Wednesday, there are at least 5,881 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, and at least 107 patients have died, according to a New York Times database. Many states and cities have closed schools, including New York City, the largest school district in the country. States have also begun closing restaurants and bars to help encourage individuals to stay home and avoid large group gatherings. Worldwide, there are now 204,255 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 8,244 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins database.