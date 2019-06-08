Chrissy Teigen Creates Her Own Four Weddings Nuptials 'Remarrying' John Legend in Just a Towel

Chrissy Teigen loves reality TV — and she just recreated a TLC classic.

The 33-year-old supermodel spent her day spoofing Four Weddings, the show where four brides compete against one another, voting on the best wedding to win a free honeymoon.

Teigen went all out, introducing herself — 33 years old, her “budget” was $20,000, and the theme was “Rustic Italian” — and even made a DIY wedding dress out of a towel bedazzled with sparkly nail polish.

“If you’re one of the 6 other people who watch four weddings you are gonna love my Instagram story,” Teigen teased to fans from Twitter on Friday.

“I’ve decided to DIY my own wedding dress,” Teigen said in a video on her Instagram story. “Because not only does it personalize the wedding, but also it’s super hard to find, like, towel wedding dresses so I’m making sure that I jazz it up.” She said she enlisted her cousin to help.

Despite some setbacks — like fake rain that could sabotage the day — Teigen was sure she’d score the free vacation (which she joked she’d sell to get some new boobs).

“Every single thing about my wedding was perfect. Like, I know I’m gonna win. It was beautiful, I’m so happy. It was incredible. I know I’m gonna win, I just know it,” she said after the parodied ceremony.

Teigen enlisted some other women to pose as the other three brides, and at the end of the day, made a stank face when it wasn’t her husband to come out of the limo and crown her the winner.

After Teigen posted a photo of herself with husband John Legend after they (re)said “I do.”

An Instagram commenter then asked if she was pregnant and had a ‘baby bump’ to which fans defended her saying she did need people analyzing her post-baby body.

“Yeah I’m already reminded of it every time I get out of the shower, I don’t need to hear it on the daily lol,” Teigen candidly expressed.

Teigen has shown she has no patience for internet trolls recently and called out a user who scrutinized her three-year-old daughter Luna’s hair earlier this week.

“Finally someone brushed her hair,” someone wrote in response to a video of Luna with slicked-back hair.

“All by herself! Maybe she can come do your makeup,” Teigen fired back.

The Legends have been vacationing in Europe, having some fun family time in Paris and now Italy. Teigen even revealed this week that she thinks Miles, 12 months, might even take his first steps while on the trip.