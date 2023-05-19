Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss for 'Icky' 'Vanderpump Rules' Finale Scenes

Chrissy Teigen has thoughts on the Vanderpump Rules finale — and the viral affair between costars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

The Cravings author, 37, stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday to share her honest thoughts on the shocking episode. In doing so, she addressed the "vibe" Sandoval, 40, and Leviss, 28, had together.

"It was icky," she said. "And then they were like, 'Let's not kiss. The cameras are here.' But you could see it in between them. It was weird seeing them together, for sure."

Teigen also joked that the VPR stars look "more beautiful" when they're sad. "Scheana [Shay], no makeup, sad, gorgeous," she continued. "Ariana [Madix], no makeup, sad, gorgeous."

On Wednesday night, the VPR finale showed the fallout between Sandoval and his longtime girlfriend Madix, 37. The blowout argument surfaced after Madix found proof of his affair with Leviss in his phone.

The episode also saw Madix's friendship with Sandoval's business partner, Tom Schwartz, come to an end.

Teigen commented on Schwartz, too — specifically, his one-time hookup with Leviss amid his divorce from Katie Maloney.

"I don't think Schwartz was ever attracted to Raquel," Teigen said, alleging the kiss happened when Schwartz, 40, already knew about Leviss' secret fling with Sandoval. "I think he did all this for a big cover up, so I think he knows more than he's letting on."

Though the VPR finale gave viewers a dose of drama that could last them months, there's more to come. The cast has already filmed the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, which will see everyone reunite to address the scandal that rocked the series.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.