Chrissy Teigen Calls Out DiaryofaFitMommy on Twitter — Why She Deleted Her Post

Chrissy Teigen is pulling back after calling out fit mom Sia Cooper for her social media presence.

Cooper, a personal trainer regularly leaves comments on the Instagram pages of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Nicki Minaj and more for fun — and because it brings more people to her own Instagram page, @diaryofafitmommyofficial. And thanks to Instagram’s algorithm, Cooper’s comments are often the first ones people see while scrolling through their feeds, because Cooper is a verified user with over 1 million followers.

In a since-deleted post by the popular Instagram account @commentsbycelebs, Teigen retweeted a person criticizing Cooper for regularly commenting on her A-list friends’ posts.

“There is a certain ‘influencer’ who comments on literally every photo I happen to see on Instagram,” wrote the Twitter user. “At this point, it’s not really that they love the content. It’s a transparent attempt to get more followers. And it’s ANNOYING!!!”

Teigen replied to the tweet, writing, “EVERY PHOTO.”

The Instagram account then tagged Cooper in the post.

Chrissy Teigen/Twitter

Hours later, the post was removed, along with Teigen’s tweet.

When asked why she deleted her tweet, Teigen, 32, said she didn’t want to bring negative attention to Cooper.

“People figured it out I didn’t want people bullying her,” she wrote.

Chrissy Teigen/Twitter

Teigen’s comments come less than a week after Cooper took to Instagram to fight back against haters, saying she was being bullied online.

“I get bullied and harassed on a daily basis because I choose to comment on Instagram,” she wrote on Instagram. “I get called fat, ugly, annoying, stupid and a bad mom because I comment and interact with my favorite pages to follow. The hate that I get is so insane and hypocritical because they do the exact same.”

But the personal trainer said that just because her approach to getting more followers is controversial, doesn’t mean she plans to stop.

“Instagram (social media) is my full-time job. It’s how I connect with clients and gain new followers,” she wrote. “The person whom you should really be upset with is this new Instagram algorithm. They choose to highlight my comments, but this is how I always commented. Nothing new here folks,” she said. “I make $500,000 a year and I am able to support my family of 4 so I’m happy to be here. Even when haters are trying their best to faze me.”