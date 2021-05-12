"I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll," Chrissy Teigen wrote

Chrissy Teigen is taking accountability for the ways in which she previously bullied Courtney Stodden online.

"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls--- in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll," the Cravings author, 35, wrote. "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."

"I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won't be my last as hard as I try but god I will try," she continued.

Teigen said that she has "tried to connect with Courtney privately" but that she also chose to apologize via Twitter since she "publicly fueled all this."

The Sports Illustrated model added, "I'm so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago."

Though reps for Stodden did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Wednesday, they spoke out about Teigen's tweets in an Instagram post.

While Stodden said, "I accept her apology and forgive her," the model claimed that Teigen has never issued a private apology.

"But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter," Stodden wrote. "All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record."

Stodden, 26, opened up to The Daily Beast this week about how numerous celebrities have hurled harsh comments their way over the years, including Teigen.

"She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," said Stodden, who came out as non-binary last month. "Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die.'"

Stodden said that "people came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn't have been in," referencing their former marriage to Doug Hutchison, 60. (The "Pleasure" singer controversially wed Hutchison in 2011 when they were just 16 years old and the actor was 51.)

"There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies," Stodden recalled. "Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we're not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back."

With the exception of blogger Perez Hilton, Stodden said that "one of the biggest surprises" was that no one has "sought to apologize" or has "sent any kind of love" their way.

"The majority of love and apologies have come from reporters and also people online who tell me that they appreciate me and love me, and that I'm a source of strength for them," they said. "And that means everything to me."

This isn't the first time that Stodden has called out Teigen. Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle last year, Stodden recalled how Teigen reacted when she was on the receiving end of hurtful comments from cookbook writer and former New York Times columnist Alison Roman, who criticized Teigen's success in the lifestyle and food space. Teigen, at the time, slammed Roman via Twitter and took a brief break from social media.