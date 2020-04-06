Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Admit Staying at Home Is 'Definitely Getting to Us a Little Bit'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are getting real about the “ups and downs” that come with social distancing.

The married pair helped Ellen DeGeneres kick off the new at-home edition of her talk show on Monday, appearing via video on the syndicated series to discuss how they’ve been coping during the global coronavirus pandemic.

“This is honestly unreal,” said Teigen, 34, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s just been an unreal, surreal experience for our family and everyone out there. So it’s just been crazy.”

Teigen has been living in a rented beach-side California home with her mom, Legend and their two children — Luna, who turns 4 years old on April 14, and Miles, who will be 2 on May 16.

While the family has been filling their time with fun activities, silly social media stints, at-home concerts, and more, the couple admits that the time indoors has taken a slight toll.

“We’re holding up fine,” Teigen began. “We are obviously making the best of it.

“It was definitely getting to us a little bit,” she admitted. “We became more emotional about it, it just became a little real. It happened really fast … it’s fun to be able to be light-hearted and make jokes and try to make people happy and laugh about it, but then it really hits you and you go through these ups and downs. What we’re going through right now is unprecedented.”

“Everybody’s trying to figure out how to get through this,” added Legend, 41. “A lot of folks are out of work right now, a lot of folks are struggling and just trying to figure out how to take care of their family. We all have older relatives who we’re all worried about because it hits them a little harder, so we all have to stay in touch with them.”

As difficult as it’s been, Legend continued on to say they’ve found solace in staying positive.

“I think the key for all of us is to love each other, take care of each other, and stay in touch with each other,” he said on the show. “Even though we can’t see each other in person, we can all virtually see each other, talk to each other, and make each other feel like we have each other we can hold on to.”

Teigen agreed, adding that learning how to “be kind to one another” could be the best outcome from the global pandemic.

“If we can emerge through all of this just having this newfound love and respect for our fellow human, that would be such a beautiful wonderful thing,” she said. “I know that when we’re able to be in contact with one another again, I’m going to be so emotional. It’s going to be such a beautiful thing to be able to touch people’s hands when I laugh at what they’re saying, or touch their faces, or give my dad a hug.”

“If we can at least come out of this and change a bit, I think that would be a wonderful thing,” she continued.

Later on Ellen, Teigen explained how staying indoors has actually left her more energetic than ever.

“It’s weird how much energy I have now,” she said. “I think all you can kind of do in this situation right now with everything that is happening is just try to make other people happy, try to enjoy yourself. I have, for some reason, more energy than ever for my kids and our family because you have no choice.”

“You have to! They’re home!” Legend teased.

Teigen also discussed the experience of doing her own glam while in isolation. “I feel like a Real Housewife now, because I spent three hours on my makeup. I did nothing to my hair but now I’m just pretending that it’s casual. I worked so hard for you today,” Teigen told DeGeneres. “I haven’t done my own makeup for such a long time and it was so gratifying to me.”

As for her at-home style, the mom of two has been rotating through her eclectic collection of robes.

“I’ve always had a lot of robes and they come from all over,” Teigen said, explaining some were gifted while others she bought in vintage shops. “They truly are from all over the place. I’ve always lived in robes so now to pretend that this is just me casual is amazing … to put on this much makeup. At this point, John is just so thrilled. We’re just making the best of it.”

Legend, who said that he’s been staying busy by scheduling himself in a variety of projects, commented on his own relaxed style.

“This is me dressed up,” he told DeGeneres. “I have jeans on, no shoes. We’re relaxing over here!”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).