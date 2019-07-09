Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Shares Entire First Episode of New Show Bring the Funny

Chrissy Teigen has already mastered how to Bring the Funny, even though her show hasn’t technically premiered yet.

The model and cookbook author, 33, is set to be a judge on the comedy competition series, which premieres Tuesday on NBC. And she’s so excited she accidentally shared the entire first episode instead of just a clip!

“GUYSSSSSS! so excited to share a clip of my new show BRING THE FUNNY!! Premieres TOMORROW, 10PM after AGT on @NBC!!!!” she wrote Monday, right before friends and fans began chiming in letting her know of the snafu.

“Uhh that’s a whole episode, my dude,” one wrote, while a second praised the upside of the mistake, tweeting, “Can’t tell if this is intentional? I mean, @chrissyteigen is a pretty savvy person … 🧐 Either way, kinda great publicity.”

Well it looks like I have been fired for posting the whole thing thank u all for your kind texts and DMs please send job opportunities to same number — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 8, 2019

Why would they SEND IT is my question!!!!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 8, 2019

why r u yelling at me 😦 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 8, 2019

Whitney Cummings replied to the tweet with, “Girl this is the whole episode!” which led Teigen to respond, “Why would they SEND IT is my question!!!!!”

Another reply saw the Lip Sync Battle host ask “Why r u yelling at me 😦” when the user let her know the “FOR REVIEW ONLY” text and watermark was a hint but lauded what he perceived as “a viral marketing trick” that was “working,” since he’d never heard of the show.

Teigen posted a follow-up tweet after the kerfuffle, addressing the (now-deleted) full episode clip by joking, “Well it looks like I have been fired for posting the whole thing thank u all for your kind texts and DMs please send job opportunities to same number.”

“Anyhow if you didn’t watch 30 minutes of it online watch it TOMORROW AT 10PM on @nbc!!!! I am really proud of it and the new friendships and love affairs I made!!!” she continued in another tweet.

In a recent interview with GoodHousekeeping.com, Teigen indeed called her costars “hands-down the best group of people I’ve ever gotten a chance to work with.”

In particular, she praised fellow judge Jeff Foxworthy as “the unexpected love of my life.”

“I never would have guessed how much I could love this man,” Teigen said. “His family is incredible. Our lives couldn’t be more different. In commercial breaks, I love hearing him talk about plowing corn, or his life on the farm.”

Bring the Funny — hosted by comedian Amanda Seales and also starring Kenan Thompson as a judge — premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.