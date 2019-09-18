Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Posts Her Email and Gets Bombarded with Strangers' FaceTime Calls

Chrissy Teigen just learned the hard way to never post her private information on social media!

The Bring the Funny star, 33, revealed in a series of tweets on Tuesday night that she accidentally posted her email address on social media, which prompted a number of her fans to give her a FaceTime call in hopes that she’d pick up.

Luckily for one person, Chrissy answered the random call — but to her surprise, she was greeted by a friendly follower and not an inappropriate body part.

“F— I posted my email address lmao,” she wrote before quickly adding, “oh my god people are FaceTiming me. was 100% sure this would be a penis but nope just a nice stranger.”

Image zoom chrissy Teigen/Twitter

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

In the video shared to her Twitter, Chrissy sat beside her mother Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen and chatted with the man on her laptop, who introduced himself as Ricardo.

“Hi, Ricardo, nice to meet you. This is my mom,” Chrissy said through laughter. “Thanks for calling me!”

When Ricardo asked how the women were doing, the model responded, “We’re good, we’re about to eat dinner but just thought we’d answer one of these.”

Before hanging up, Chrissy made sure to tell Ricardo, “[It was] nice to meet you!”

After their short chat, Ricardo spoke with PEOPLE and said he was “shocked [that] she answered” and “could not believe it was her.”

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Shares Entire First Episode of New Show Bring the Funny

Looking back on the experience, Ricardo said that if he could do anything differently, he would’ve “told her I loved her and her husband [John Legend]” and that he “would love to meet y’all one day.”

“And to follow me on Twitter!” Ricardo joked.

But Ricardo clearly wasn’t the only person vying for a brief interaction with Chrissy. In a series of videos, the mother of two was recorded laughing with her hands over her face as her laptop continuously rang with FaceTime calls.

“Please stop I have a family,” she captioned one of the three clips.

Unfortunately for fans, Chrissy quickly put the FaceTime fun to an end after receiving an endless number of calls.

“Everything disabled and changed emails. but I love you guys and thank you for the kind words lol,” she tweeted less than an hour after publicly posting her information.

everything disabled and changed emails. but I love you guys and thank you for the kind words lol — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2019

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Is Working on a Cookbook for Kids: ‘Hopefully It’s Luna-Approved’

According to the model, this isn’t the first time that she has accidentally given fans a direct way to contact her.

When one follower asked how celebrities handle accidents like this, Chrissy responded and said, “not as bad as when I published my phone number on my dog’s collar in my cookbook.”

not as bad as when I published my phone number on my dog's collar in my cookbook https://t.co/Xqn9fE3oak — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2019

Chrissy also recently had a social media slip up in July when she accidentally shared the entire first episode of her comedy competition series Bring the Funny ahead of its premiere instead of sharing a preview clip.

“GUYSSSSSS! so excited to share a clip of my new show BRING THE FUNNY!! Premieres TOMORROW, 10PM after AGT on @NBC!!!!” she wrote, right before friends and fans began chiming in letting her know of the snafu.

“Uhh that’s a whole episode, my dude,” one fan wrote, while a second praised the upside of the mistake, tweeting, “Can’t tell if this is intentional? I mean, @chrissyteigen is a pretty savvy person … 🧐 Either way, kinda great publicity.”

Whitney Cummings replied to the tweet with, “Girl this is the whole episode!” which led Chrissy to respond, “Why would they SEND IT is my question!!!!!”

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Another reply saw the Lip Sync Battle host ask, “Why r u yelling at me 😦” when the user let her know the “FOR REVIEW ONLY” text and watermark was a hint but lauded what he perceived as “a viral marketing trick” that was “working,” since he’d never heard of the show.

Chrissy posted a follow-up tweet after the kerfuffle, addressing the (now-deleted) full episode clip by joking, “Well it looks like I have been fired for posting the whole thing thank u all for your kind texts and DMs please send job opportunities to same number.”

“Anyhow if you didn’t watch 30 minutes of it online watch it TOMORROW AT 10PM on @nbc!!!! I am really proud of it and the new friendships and love affairs I made!!!” she continued in another tweet.