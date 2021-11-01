PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's This Is Us-themed season finale of E!'s Celebrity Game Face

Chrissy Metz's This Is Us Costars Guess Her Connection to Ariana Grande on Celebrity Game Face

It's game time, Pearsons!

Metz, who plays Kate Pearson, recruited her boyfriend Bradley Collins; Sullivan, who plays Metz's TV husband Toby Damon, teamed up with his wife Rachel; and Watson, who portrays Beth Pearson, was joined by her best friend Napiera.

In the first round of the competition, Hart tests the costars on how well they know each other, with Metz, 41, asking Sullivan, 41, and Watson, 39, about what her job was before she got cast in the hit NBC series.

"When I first moved to L.A., I was Ariana Grande's [blank]," Metz says, listing bikini waxer, agent, and dog walker as options.

"I feel like I should know this — I know you were an agent at one point, but were you Ariana Grande's agent?" Sullivan asks.

"You did young people though! I feel like you did young folks back in the days," Watson chimes in.

They both decide to go with agent, which Metz confirms is the correct answer — much to Hart's surprise.

"I don't know why, you had me fooled with the dog walker [option]," he says. "I've only met Ariana twice and she's had a dog in her hands both times."

Metz worked as a talent agent for nine years and was on a team that worked closely with young stars, including Grande. Metz, who was also Dove Cameron's agent, previously shared that she worked with Grande before her stint on the Nickelodeon show Victorious.

Speaking with PEOPLE about virtually reuniting with her costars to film Celebrity Game Face during the COVID-19 pandemic, Metz says, "We needed a little comedy, we needed a little light, a little fun while we're all just dealing with the pandemic. It was a lot of fun."

The actress adds, "It's really funny to see people's personalities come out outside of a particular role."

Calling Hart, 42, "absolutely hilarious," Metz says "it would be fun" if he were to make a guest cameo in the upcoming final season of This Is Us.

"Comedy stems from tragedy. So comedians are going to be great dramatic actors. And obviously, he's proven that with the last projects that he's done, especially," she says. "It would be fun to have a different take on something. And I think Kevin would bring something different to whatever he's doing, which I really love."