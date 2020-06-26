This Is Us Star Chrissy Metz Releases New Song 'Actress' — Listen Here

"I love a good break up song and I love the play on words," the star says of her latest release

Chrissy Metz is back with a brand-new song.

The This Is Us star dropped "Actress" on Friday. The song follows her recent release "Talking to God," which goes to country radio next month, and both are set to be featured on Metz's upcoming debut album for EMI Records Nashville.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In "Actress," Metz tells the story of running into an ex-lover with his new flame as she uses her acting skills to hide her pain.

"Well thank God I'm an actress / he don't know what's on my mind / and even though I'm laughing, I ain't having a good time," she sings. "And that's the real him happy / but for me it's just a lie / He won't ever know / ever know, tonight / Thank God I'm an actress."

"I love a good break up song and I love the play on words," Metz said in a statement of the song she penned with Nicolette Hayford, Matt McGinn and Nathan Spicer.

"Obviously, I'm an actress, but we have all had those experiences where we put on that brave face when our heart is just broken, we act as if nothing is wrong even though you're dying inside — wanting something so desperately you don't have anymore," she continued.

Image zoom UMG Nashville

Speaking to PEOPLE Now last month, Metz, 39, said it was "so exciting" to have her music "out in the world."

"It's really exciting to be doing music that, you know, I've wanted to do forever," she said. "Literally, since I could remember or really even mutter a song."