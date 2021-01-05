Chrissy Metz ended 2020 with lots of love from her boyfriend Bradley Collins.

The couple spent their first holiday season together, including Christmas and New Year's Eve, in Los Angeles. And despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Metz and Collins, who is a Nashville native, had a great time at home and indoors.

"I'm grateful that he was able to spend Christmas [in L.A.]. It's hard because the quarantine, the two weeks here and there, and testing. I'm so, so glad that I was able to spend it with him because being away from my family was hard, it was hard this year as I'm sure it was for everybody," the This Is Us actress, 40, tells PEOPLE.

Metz first made their romance Instagram official in October on the unofficial holiday of National Boyfriend Day.

"It's funny because he posted something first for my birthday and so I don't think even about making it official, this or that, but I do know it's a thing. He's a great, great human being and really wonderful person. Very grateful," she says.

Shortly before Metz's post, Collins shared a sweet message about the "Feel Good" singer in honor of her 40th birthday in September. "From our first date in May, you've had me #Metzmerized with love, laughter and kindness," he wrote on Instagram along with a selfie of him and Metz. "You're not the best thing that's happened during quarantine; you're the best that's ever happened to me. I love you. You the Best!"

The end of 2020 also included Metz filming season 5 of This Is Us, which returns with its winter premiere on Tuesday.

"They do a really great job of making us feel like everything is great, like there's no stress because they set up a wonderful situation for all of us," the star says of the producers, writing staff and crew working amid the pandemic. "They do such a great job, I had no idea. I knew that they were editing things overnight and finished, it was just magic. We don't really know a lot of the stress that goes on behind-the-scenes. We know things take a little longer to get done, but who cares when we get to be back at a job we love. And we weren't sure if we were going to have a fifth season this year."

Metz adds, "We've all been put on a hold for a little while, as far as the next episodes go, but we've got some great ones already in the can, thank goodness."