Chrissy Metz Says She Met Her Boyfriend on Instagram: 'He Slid Into The DMs'

Chrissy Metz is once again proving the age old saying to be true: “It all goes down in the DMs.”

The This Is Us actress swung by The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday, when she revealed that she met new boyfriend Hal Rosenfeld via direct message on Instagram.

“I know, cute, right?” said Metz, 38. “As the kids say, ‘He slid into the DMs.’ “

“I get thankfully a lot of messages and I don’t always get to see them all,” Metz explained. “He had messages a couple of times, very sweet but not obnoxious or weird. And then I was like, ‘Let me see if he’s cute. Oh he’s cute! Okay, I guess I can respond.’ But I waited a little bit because you can’t be an eager beaver. And then I responded, and then we just sort of hit it off.”

PEOPLE confirmed in November that Metz was dating Rosenfeld. Soon thereafter, the two went Instagram official.

“It’s a very new relationship. It’s very exciting,” Metz told Williams, 54.

Chrissy Metz and Hal Rosenfeld

Back in October, Metz hinted at their relationship, telling Access Live she was dating someone new.

“I’m socializing with a single person,” she said coyly, adding that she didn’t find her new man overnight. “You’ve got to kiss a lot of frogs to find that prince,” she joked.

Though Metz and Rosenfeld have shared their relationship on social media — and have been spotted on date nights in the past — they’ve yet to walk the red carpet together.

Could September’s Emmys be the chance, seeing as This Is Us is nominated for 8 awards?

“That’s a lot of pressure to put on someone!” Metz told Williams “It’s like work still, so I feel like I can’t be 100 percent there — not that he wouldn’t support that, I’m sure he’d be very excited.”

“We’ll see,” she teased. “I can barely get it together.”

Metz was last linked to cameraman Josh Stancil after meeting on the set of the hit NBC drama, but the two called it quits in March.

She was also briefly married to screenwriter Martyn Eaden. (They split in 2013.)

Her TV alter ego got married on the season 2 finale of This Is Us, and Metz previously told PEOPLE she isn’t ruling out another wedding of her own one day.

“Maybe, if it’s the right person,” Metz said. “I love love. I’m probably the most romantic, gushy, lovey person.”