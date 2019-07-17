Chrissy Metz Says She Met Her Boyfriend on Instagram: 'He Slid Into The DMs'

Chrissy Metz is once again proving the age-old saying to be true: “It all goes down in the DMs.”

The This Is Us actress swung by The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday when she revealed that she has a new boyfriend she met via direct message on Instagram.

“I know, cute, right?” said Metz, 38. “As the kids say, ‘He slid into the DMs.’ “

“I get thankfully a lot of messages and I don’t always get to see them all,” Metz explained. “He had messaged a couple of times, very sweet but not obnoxious or weird. And then I was like, ‘Let me see if he’s cute. Oh, he’s cute! Okay, I guess I can respond.’ But I waited a little bit because you can’t be an eager beaver. And then I responded, and then we just sort of hit it off.”

“It’s a very new relationship. It’s very exciting,” Metz told Williams, 54.

Will September’s Emmy Awards be the new couple’s red carpet debut, seeing as This Is Us is nominated for 8 awards?

“That’s a lot of pressure to put on someone!” Metz told Williams “It’s like work still, so I feel like I can’t be 100 percent there — not that he wouldn’t support that, I’m sure he’d be very excited.”

“We’ll see,” she teased. “I can barely get it together.”

Metz’s TV alter ego got married on the season 2 finale of This Is Us, and she previously told PEOPLE she isn’t ruling out another wedding of her own one day.

“Maybe, if it’s the right person,” Metz said. “I love love. I’m probably the most romantic, gushy, lovey person.”