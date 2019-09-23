Chrissy Metz Hands Out Beef Jerky & Sam Rockwell Ditches His Shoes: What You Didn't See at the Emmys

The 2019 Emmy Awards have come to an end.

From the reactions to the deserving wins and moving speeches to the heartwarming reunions and first-time introductions, we caught unseen moments from the ceremony that weren’t shown on TV.

Here are the best behind-the-scenes moments you didn’t see.

On the Red Carpet

Brittany Snow raved over Padma Lakshmi saying, “I’m such a big fan.”

Lakshmi, 49, then sweetly introduced Snow, 33, to her daughter Krishna Thea and they all posed together for a photo.

The Top Chef host also introduced her plus one as “This is Adam, my daughter’s father.”

While they walked the carpet together, the star has yet to confirm if she and Adam Dell have rekindled their romance.

Image zoom Padma Lakshmi, Krishna Thea and Adam Dell J Emilio Flores/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Mandy Moore proudly embraced the not-so-glamorous aspect of the award show — the heat.

The This Is Us star, 35, wiped away sweat saying, “You just have to accept it. It’s very hot and humid as usual.”

Image zoom Mandy Moore VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Shortly after, Busy Phillips and Michelle Williams hit the red carpet, walking hand in hand.

They were stopped by security for being “late,” however Phillips, 40, fired back, “No, she’s nominated. This is Michelle Williams! I think we should get her in her seat.”

Of course, security let the women through.

Christina Applegate, 47, later ran into Jenny McCarthy, 46, who told her that she “grew up watching her,” and “wanted to be her when she grew up” — even though McCarthy is only one year younger.

The cast of Game of Thrones also walked the carpet together.

Image zoom Jenny McCarthy and Christina Applegate FOX

Image zoom Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Inside the Show

Michael Douglas snacked on peanuts and trail mix during a commercial break.

Applegate ran through the lobby with a glass of champagne but graciously stopped for fan photos.

Also during the evening, Alfie Allen was surprised by the ladybug from The Masked Singer.

“Wow that’s amazing,” he said.

Image zoom Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Image zoom Sam Rockwell Alex Berliner/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Allen, 33, was also stopped by a fan, who told him Game of Thrones was “complicated to follow,” to which he hilariously responded, “Any kind of season is a commitment to get into… takes a minute for me!”

Allen further discussed the show when talking with an Amazon executive saying of GOT‘s finale, “It’s great, in a way, it’s come to an end.”

The exec later said, “I definitely have a crush on Phoebe [Waller-Bridge]” and Allen said, “You’re not the only one!”

The actor also had a proud father moment, happily showing off photos of his 11-month-old daughter Arrow.

Meanwhile, Sam Rockwell kicked back, took off his shoes and placed his feet over the chair in front of him.

Image zoom Rachel Brosnahan FOX

To help attendees really relax, Chrissy Metz was spotted handing out bags of beef jerky to her This Is Us costars.

Image zoom Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Image zoom Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sandra Oh Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan also broke out the snacks as she was seen munching on a plastic baggie of treats and taking a shot of what appeared to be whiskey.

Chris Redd was even heard telling a friend, “I’m going to get a Snickers really quick.”

Image zoom Sophie Turner and Kit Harington

Waller-Bridge, 34, happily hugged all three of her statuettes. She was also spotted doting over Sandra Oh.

Sophie Turner was also spotted sharing an embrace with GOT costar Kit Harington.

Sian Clifford was forced to sit down on the base of a speaker while Waller-Bridge was talking because she didn’t feel well. She was given water and stayed sitting even after Waller-Bridge walked off stage.

Waller-Bridge checked to see if Clifford was okay and someone brought her an apple. She later left with the cast.

A rep for Clifford did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Clifford was later seen walking with the cast of Fleabag. They all wolfed down fruit and chocolate backstage between interviews.

After Parties

Image zoom Beck Bennett, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd and Kyle Mooney Rich Polk/Getty

Kaitlyn Dever and a pal engaged in girl chat as they patiently waited outside the doors of Netflix’s bash.

Redd and Beck Bennett posed for photos at IMdb’s LIVE After the Emmys.

Seth Meyers entered the Governors Ball chanting “Woohoo!”

Phillips and Williams, 39, were taking selfies at the ball when Williams realized she didn’t have her Emmy, so Phillips tracked it down and was able to get someone to give it back to her.

Lindsay Shookus joked about having to go “to the port-o-potty” holding her Emmy at the Governors Ball.

Also at the ball, Jharrel Jerome and Dascha Polanco took selfies.

