Chrissy Metz Reveals She's Dating Someone New: 'You've Got to Kiss a Lot of Frogs'

It sounds like Chrissy Metz is off the market.

Metz, 38, opened up about her love life during an appearance on Access Live on Tuesday, revealing that she is dating someone new.

“I’m socializing with a single person,” she said coyly.

But Metz admitted that she didn’t find her new man overnight.

“You’ve got to kiss a lot of frogs to find that prince,” she joked.

The This Is Us star was last linked to cameraman Josh Stancil after meeting on the set of the hit NBC drama, but the two called it quits in March.

She was also briefly married to screenwriter Martyn Eaden. (They split in 2013.)

And while her TV alter ego got married on the season 2 finale of This Is Us, Metz previously told PEOPLE she isn’t ruling out another wedding of her own one day.

“Maybe, if it’s the right person,” Metz said. “I love love. I’m probably the most romantic, gushy, lovey person.”

Metz also wrote about the lessons she’s learned from past heartbreak in her memoir This Is Me.

“It’s a compromise in any relationship, but that doesn’t mean you have to change who you are,” she said of her marriage. “Just because we got married doesn’t mean that we have to miserable trying to fix it.”

Still, Metz said that she’s realized some important truths. “You can’t give from an empty well,” she said. “You have to love yourself in order to give love to anybody else.”