This Is Us ' Chrissy Metz Goes Instagram Official with Her 'Dreamboat' Boyfriend Bradley Collins

Chrissy Metz is introducing her new boyfriend!

The This Is Us star, who turned 40 on Sept. 29, raved about Bradley Collins on Instagram Saturday, which was also National Boyfriend Day.

"Happy #nationalboyfriendday to my dreamboat! Bradley, from the first moment I laid eyes on you I wanted and needed to know you," Metz captioned a series of four photos featuring the couple.

"Now I feel so lucky to love you. You can #Collinsmesmitten for sure! Thank you for being the absolute wonder that you are, I love you," the actress and singer said.

Earlier this week, Collins, who is a Nashville native, celebrated Metz on her birthday. "Happy Birthday to my love, Chrissy. From our first date in May, you've had me #Metzmerized with love, laughter and kindness," he wrote on Instagram along with a selfie of him and Metz.

"You're not the best thing that's happened during quarantine; you're the best that's ever happened to me. I love you. You the Best!" he said.

While Metz returned to Los Angeles in late August to start production on season 5 of This Is Us, she spent most of her quarantine lockdown in Nashville, where she was recording her debut album and launched her Apple Music radio show, Country Faith Radio. "This album chronicles my last 13 years in moving out to L.A., pursuing acting, heartbreak, loss and love. It's definitely written from the truest, authentic place. I'm definitely going to be very real, very me, and honest," the "Feel Good" singer told PEOPLE about what to expect from her new music projects.