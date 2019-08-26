A Guide to the Chrisley Family, the Reality Stars Currently Embroiled in a Tax Evasion Scandal

The Chrisley Family
Reality stars Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie are no strangers to publicly airing their family drama, having served it up weekly on their show Chrisley Knows Best since 2014. The series has chronicled “Patriarch of Perfection” Todd’s loving but “brutally honest” parenting style towards his five children — Lindsie, Kyle, Chase, Savannah and Grayson — and his “remarkable ability to dish insults,” according to his bio on the show’s website.
But recent scandals offscreen involving alleged tax evasion, extortion and a sex tape have rocked what USA Network describes as the “picture-perfect Southern clan who have everything money can buy.” Sound like a lot to take in? It is — but we’ve broken down the drama and family feuds for you.
Todd & Julie
The real estate mogul and his wife of more than 20 years are partners in business and in raising their family. Julie, 46, the daughter of a Baptist minister, tends to be the calm counterbalance to Todd’s micromanaging tendencies.
Both she and Todd, 50, were previously married to their high school sweethearts, and during Todd’s first marriage to Teresa Terry he welcomed daughter Lindsie and son Kyle.
Todd and Julie married in 1996 and have three children together — Chase, Savannah and Grayson — whom they raised in Atlanta before moving to Nashville. But the life of luxury that’s depicted on TV may be further from reality than fans expected: the couple were indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 9 on 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, which they have denied.
In a lengthy Instagram post defending himself and his wife, the patriarch pointed blame at an unidentified former employee. While he said that he wouldn’t “go into details,” he claimed that the case “involved all kinds of really bad stuff like creating phony documents, forging our signatures, and threatening other employees with violence if they said anything.”
Todd added, “We know we’ve done nothing wrong. … I’m telling you all this now because we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of.”
Lindsie
Todd’s eldest daughter from his previous marriage formerly starred on the family’s reality show, but left in 2017 and is now estranged from her father.
The two often clashed after she eloped against his wishes with Will Campbell in 2012, and soon after announced that she was pregnant with son Jackson. She filed for divorce from Campbell in 2016, but the two later reconciled and withdrew the divorce papers.
She currently co-hosts the podcast Coffee Convos with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry.
The tensions between Lindsie and her father escalated when her brother Kyle accused her and their biological mother of turning Todd and Julie into the authorities, which Lindsie’s attorney has denied.
Meanwhile, Lindsie leveled her own charges against her father, alleging that he and her brother Chase had threatened her over an alleged sex tape that her brother claimed to have purchased.
In the July 16 police report obtained by E! News, Lindsie asserted that Todd and Chase “wanted her to lie about an incident and if she refused to do so, they were going to release the sex tape involving her.”
Todd and Chase both denied her allegations of extortion, with Todd going on to allege that she has had “extramarital relationships” with former Bachelorette contestants Robby Hayes and Josh Murray.
Jackson
Lindsie shares son Jackson, 6, with husband Will Campbell, 29. She opened up to Today in 2016 about how motherhood had changed her, sharing that “all modesty goes out the window when you have a child, particularly if you are a ‘boy mom’.” She added, “There is much talk about poop multiple times a day, throughout daily conversation.”
Moreover, it changed her marriage as well. “I fell so in love with Jackson that I almost neglected my marriage in a way. Not on purpose, but out of the newness in our schedule, and us making Jackson our first priority.”
Kyle
Surprising many Chrisley Knows Best fans, Todd’s formerly estranged son Kyle spoke out in support of his father when news of his legal troubles broke.
Kyle, who struggled with drug addiction and has bipolar disorder, explained that he’s now sober and has rebuilt his relationship with his father over the past 9 months — and is now walking back comments from a 2017 interview with Good Morning America, in which he said that Todd “bragged” about not paying taxes and he hoped to see him “held accountable.”
“Everything I said in my interview was a lie. These allegations against my dad are all LIES!” he wrote in a Facebook post. He also credited Todd and Julie for helping to raise his 6-year-old daughter Chloe, who they gained custody over while he was struggling with addiction.
“My mom and dad raised me. I haven’t been the best dad to Chloe, I’ve had a problem with drugs, I’ve acted completely ridiculous and through all that they have stood by my side. … I will continue to stand as a united front alongside my mom, my dad, and the rest of my family,” Kyle wrote.
Chloe
Chloe is Kyle’s daughter from a previous relationship, and has been raised by Todd and Julie since they petitioned to gain custody when she was 6 months old to her father’s struggles with substance abuse.
She’s appeared on the family’s reality show and Todd credits her with opening their eyes to the reality of racism in America.
“She has literally changed our lives in so many different ways,” he previously told PEOPLE. “She’s opened our mind to so many things that we didn’t even know existed.”
He continued, “We had never dealt with racism. We have learned that it’s a very prevalent situation in this country. We learned that, unfortunately, the hard way with negative things that were said about her on social media.”
“We made a conscious decision that she is our child, she is our family member, and we’re not going to be a part of anything that’s going to cause her to feel less than,” Todd added.
Chase
Known as “the favorite child,” Todd’s 23-year-old “mini-me” has a particularly close relationship with his younger sister Savannah, 22. The two star on their dad’s show as well as their own spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley.
The show’s second season premiered in August, and chronicles their move from Nashville to Los Angeles, where the siblings shared a home while pursuing their dreams, which for Chase meant acting.
The pair returned to Nashville after filming, much to Chase’s relief. “Honestly, I’d be fine if I never went to L.A. again,” he told PEOPLE. He’s currently dating Kayla Puzas, which he says is “going really well.”
Savannah
The beauty pageant queen got engaged to professional hockey player and real estate agent Nic Kerdiles, 25, on Christmas Eve of 2018.
She’s currently focusing on wedding planning, although she’s in no rush to walk down the aisle. “We’re taking our time when it comes to the wedding,” Savannah told PEOPLE. “Obviously, it’s an engagement for a reason. You can figure things out and work together, get to know each other better.”
While she’s now living on her own in Nashville, the second season of Growing Up Chrisley follows the time she spent living in L.A. with her brother Chase and growing her beauty and fragrance line, Sassy.
Grayson
Todd and Julie’s youngest son, 13, “gets away with just about everything,” according to his bio on the Chrisley Knows Best website.
Having grown up with the rise of technology, he’s perhaps the savviest of the bunch — he’s had an iPhone since he was 4 and “has mastered the art of using mom’s credit card to buy any toy or app he wants,” the bio adds.
Nanny Faye
Wonder where Todd got his sense of humor from? His mama, of course! Beloved Nanny Faye’s got a bit of a rebellious streak, between her penchant for gambling and occasional forays into motorcycle riding. In the most recent season of Chrisley Knows Best, the adventurous family matriarch shows her determination to live life to the fullest by compiling an outrageous bucket list ahead of her 75th birthday.