A Guide to the Chrisley Family, the Reality Stars Currently Embroiled in a Tax Evasion Scandal

The real estate mogul and his wife of more than 20 years are partners in business and in raising their family. Julie, 46, the daughter of a Baptist minister, tends to be the calm counterbalance to Todd’s micromanaging tendencies.

Both she and Todd, 50, were previously married to their high school sweethearts, and during Todd’s first marriage to Teresa Terry he welcomed daughter Lindsie and son Kyle.

Todd and Julie married in 1996 and have three children together — Chase, Savannah and Grayson — whom they raised in Atlanta before moving to Nashville. But the life of luxury that’s depicted on TV may be further from reality than fans expected: the couple were indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 9 on 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, which they have denied.

In a lengthy Instagram post defending himself and his wife, the patriarch pointed blame at an unidentified former employee. While he said that he wouldn’t “go into details,” he claimed that the case “involved all kinds of really bad stuff like creating phony documents, forging our signatures, and threatening other employees with violence if they said anything.”

Todd added, “We know we’ve done nothing wrong. … I’m telling you all this now because we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of.”