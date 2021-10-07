Chrisley Knows Best Alum Lindsie Chrisley Finalizes Divorce from Ex Will Campbell

Lindsie Chrisley and Will Campbell have finalized their divorce, about three months after news of their split first broke.

According to a copy of the divorce settlement obtained by PEOPLE, the former Chrisley Knows Best star, 32, and her ex, 31, had previously divided or sold their assets, including their Georgia home, and are now residing in separate houses.

The document, filed on Sept. 8, also indicates that the pair have arranged for joint custody of their 8-year-old son Jackson, with no alimony or spousal support agreement.

Lindsie and Campbell began dating in 2009 and chose to elope three years later in 2012.

In July, Lindsie announced their split after nine years of marriage. In an Instagram post at the time, she confirmed that the twosome "mutually decided" that ending their marriage was the best move for their family.

Lindsie Chrisley and Will Campbell Credit: Lindsie Chrisley/Facebook

"While one door closes, another opens," the Coffee Convos⁣ podcast host began in the caption. "It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we're so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much."

She continued, "Personally, I am focusing on the new beginnings ahead & a fresh space with the move this week. Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we work through this challenging time for our family. ❤️⁣"

Shortly after announcing the divorce, Lindsie learned that her estranged father Todd Chrisley — who had blocked her on social media — posted a message on Instagram that read: "I'm here. I love you. Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I'm working all things out for good, for you, my child."

Todd Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley Campbell Todd and Lindsie Chrisley | Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

"There is nothing you can do or have done that will make me ever love you less," the 52-year-old family patriarch continued. "I will protect you from anything, and anyone who tries's [sic] to harm you or your reputation."​​​

Lindsie then responded to his statement on her podcast. "I have many feelings about this, but part of my growth process is that I need to process those feeling before speaking on them because — as we've talked about on here before — part of my homework and therapy for some time now has been disengagement," she said.

"I truly was shocked when I saw something so personal shared as we do have each other's numbers," Lindsie added, noting that she "reached out privately" through her attorney and that their legal teams will likely "be in communication with each other over the coming weeks."⁣

Speaking with PeopleTV's Reality Check around the same time, Todd said that Lindsie sent him a text message a "couple weeks ago asking if we could sit down with our attorneys present."