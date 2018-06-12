Todd Chrisley Recalls Getting His Mother Arrested as Chrisley Knows Best Celebrates 100 Episodes

Chrisley Knows Best is celebrating a major milestone.

On June 19, the USA Network series will air its 100th episode — and PEOPLE can exclusively reveal your first look at the promo. In the clip, patriarch Todd Chrisley reflects on his favorite moments since the series premiered in 2014 alongside wife Julie and kids Savannah, Chase and Grayson.

In addition to the launch of Savannah’s clothing line and celebrating Julie being five years cancer-free, one of the show’s highlights was the iconic moment Todd decided to teach his mother Nanny Faye a lesson by tricking her into thinking she was getting arrested after he found out she was driving around on a suspended license for failure to appear in traffic court.

USA Network

“To all you fans that have been with us for 100 episodes — can you believe, 100 episodes? — I thank you,” says Todd in the clip. “I love you, I appreciate you, from the bottom of my heart.”

RELATED VIDEO: Todd Chrisley Not Surprised Savannah & Luke Kennard Broke Up — ‘When You Crawl in Bed with a Snake, Don’t Bitch When It Bites’

This season of Chrisley Knows Best will follow Todd and Julie as they prepare to move into a new home, put on their first pageant and start a dessert business. Meanwhile, fans will get to see how newly single Chase reacts to Todd meddling in his love life, while Savannah faces her own relationship insecurities.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesdays (10 p.m. ET) on USA Network.