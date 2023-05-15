Chrisley Family Marks First Mother's Day Without Julie: 'I Miss My Mama So Bad'

Savannah Chrisley shared that her niece Chloe was feeling "sad" ahead of celebrating the holiday with mom Julie

Published on May 15, 2023 10:19 AM
julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley
Julie Chrisley with daughter Savannah Chrisley. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

The Chrisley family commemorated their Mother's Day without their mom Julie Chrisley, who is currently serving a seven-year sentence for financial crimes.

Kicking off the social media tributes, Chase Chrisley shared a throwback photo on Instagram of the pair smiling from ear to ear. "Happy Mothers Day my angel! I love you!" Chase, 26, captioned the post.

Savannah Chrisley, meanwhile, shared a lengthier statement alongside a video montage set to Kacey Musgraves' emotional track "Mother."

"Mothers Day - this one hit hard! I've been DREADING the holidays. First it was Easter, then Dads Birthday, now Mothers Day, and on the 16th it will be Grays 17th birthday," Savannah's heartbreaking post began. "A lot of firsts happening…and frankly…I HATE IT! I'm angry! I hold it all in pretty well…I've mastered the art of compartmentalizing. I may be 25… but I miss my mama so bad my heart hurts."

"For those that have misconceptions of who JULIE CHRISLEY is … let me help you," she continued. "SHE IS an OUTSTANDING mother, SHE IS and even more AMAZING wife, SHE IS an even better daughter, SHE IS one hell of a friend, SHE IS a woman of God, SHE IS a breast cancer survivor, SHE IS a mother to more than just the children she birthed, SHE IS loyal, SHE IS fierce, SHE IS… EVERYTHING that I hope to be. I MISS YOU MAMA ❤️ I will forever fight for you."

In concluding her post, the Chrisley Knows Best alum wanted to "clear up NASTY rumors from people who would love nothing more than to see my family torn apart." She said, "My parents are MADLY in love with each other and will come out of this trial even stronger and more in love than before."

Earlier this week, Savannah shared a screenshot of a text sent by her 10-year-old niece Chloe, who expressed her sad feelings about celebrating the holiday for the first time without Julie.

"I'm sad [crying emoji] mom will not be here for Mother's Day," the post on her Instagram Story read.

Savannah added, "The things no one talks about..."

Savannah Chrisley/Instagram
Savannah Chrisley/Instagram

Their dad Todd Chrisley was also sentenced to 12 years in prison at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida after he was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud.

Both Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, have also been ordered to serve an additional 16 months of probation following their release from prison. Savannah has since become the primary guardian to Chloe — who was adopted by Todd and Julie in 2016 from Todd's estranged son, Kyle — and to her younger brother Grayson.

Although they are in the process of appealing their convictions, the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch and matriarch reported to prison in January to begin their respective sentences.

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Faye Chrisley -- (Photo by: Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

The Chrisleys are still adjusting to a new normal while their parents remain behind bars.

Last month, Savannah marked her first Easter without her parents. In photos and videos shared on Instagram, the reality star enjoyed the sunshine outdoors with friends and posed for the camera next to a swimming pool.

But it wasn't all happy, with Savannah lamenting, "Tough day without mama and daddy… we can do it though! Our ressurection [sic] is coming ❤️."

