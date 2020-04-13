Todd Chrisley Celebrates Easter as He Recovers from Coronavirus: 'Thank You God for My Health'

Image zoom Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Todd Chrisley marked Easter Sunday with a heartfelt post on Instagram as he recovers from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Chrisley Knows Best star shared Proverbs 3:5-6 with his followers: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your understanding. In all you ways acknowledge Him and He will make your paths straight.”

He captioned the post, “I Thank you God for my health, my relationship with you and for my family and friends, I celebrate your resurrection and applaud you for your commitment to us all.”

Last week, Todd, 51, revealed on his Chrisley Confessions podcast that he was recently hospitalized to receive treatment for COVID-19. Recounting the harrowing ordeal, he shared that he had been “battling corona” for three weeks and hospitalized for four and a half days before being released back home.

“It has been the sickest that I have ever been in the 52 years I’ve been on this earth,” he said. “I cannot ever tell you a time in my life where I have ever been as sick as what I had been with the coronavirus.”

His wife Julie, 47, chimed in, “This is serious. This is something that we’ve been dealing with for the past few weeks. Todd and I have been together for 25 years, I have never in 25 years seen him as sick as what he was in the past few weeks.”

She continued, “If you are doubting or have not been affected by corona personally … you need to know that this is serious. There are people who are dying and we have to take it seriously. We have to practice social distancing, and we have to stay in if at all possible.”

During the podcast, Todd said he was still “not clicking on all cylinders” and explained that he was operating at “about 70 to 75 percent.”

“This has been a life-altering experience for me. I know it’s been a life-altering experience for everyone in my family,” he said. “I think that what it has taught me is to look around and see the things that truly, truly matter — and what matters is health. You can have all the money in the world but if you don’t have your health, you have nothing. It’s been a tough, tough three weeks.”

His daughter Savannah, 22, also detailed her father’s hospitalization, writing on Instagram, “Dad was diagnosed with the coronavirus about 2.5 weeks ago..and I have never been so scared in my life.”

“He went into an urgent care just like the rest of u would. After getting tested he went back home and stayed quarantined in his bedroom for 7 days and then his test came back..POSITIVE..when mom and I read that our hearts dropped,” she wrote. “Dad’s symptoms were worsening as days went on..finally at 3am on a Sunday he woke mom up saying he has to go to the ER..he couldn’t fight it any longer.”

Todd was admitted to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, but the family could not visit him due to strict guidelines from health officials, Savannah said.

“I talk to my daddy 10x a day! He’s my best friend…I also never go to bed a single night without a ‘Goodnight and I love you’ text…and now my dad was sitting in a hospital room by himself and I had no idea how he was,” she wrote. “At one point I fell on my hands and knees and begged God to not take him…to not take my best friend…I would give everything I had if it meant keeping my daddy.”

Savannah also urged fans to practice social distancing and stressed the importance of staying at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

