Chrishell Stause's Fans Support Her After She Lands in Bottom Three During DWTS Premiere

Fans are rallying behind Chrishell Stause after her first dance on Dancing with the Stars' new season landed the Selling Sunset star in the bottom three.

On Monday night's season 29 premiere of the popular ABC dancing competition series, the 39-year-old reality star and actress placed third-to-last after performing the tango with her dance partner, Gleb Savchenko.

With their dance set to Pink's rousing hit, "Raise Your Glass," Stause and Savchenko, 36, later joined DWTS costars Carole Baskin and Charles Oakley in the bottom three, and fans on social media were not happy.

"Are we ready to talk about how chrishell got robbed [tonight]," one user wrote as another added, "I think Chrishell deserved a better score."

Another user echoed similar sentiments and said, "The tango is ridiculously hard and she deserved much higher scores."

Image zoom Chriselle Stause and Gleb Savchenko Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

During the premiere, Stause got her best marks of the evening from new judge Derek Hough, who gave the reality star a five.

"You are a little pigeon-toed, so everything you do is a little inward," Hough, 35, told her. "But well done, good first dance."

Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli worked in a reference to Stause's Netflix reality show in his critique, telling the star, "I know you can sell, and you managed to get the tango into escrow, but we're a long way before we're closing, darling."

Stause admitted during the judging that the tango "is a lot harder than anything I've done," before she complimented her professional dance partner for pushing her to do her best.

Ahead of the show's premiere, Stause expressed her excitement about dancing to her Pink song while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

"Everybody has kind of seen what my last year looked like, and this song is ... a rallying cry to those people that feel like misfits," said Stause, who publicly split from Justin Hartley last year. "That song kind of feels like that anthem for the people that feel a little bit like misfits with whatever that's going on in their life."

"I feel like it's a good 2020 anthem. 'You know what? No. Let's pick ourselves up. We got this!'" she added. "Also, we can really use a drink, let's be honest."