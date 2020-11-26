The Selling Sunset star, 39, set the record straight about her close bond with Savchenko, 37, during her Tuesday appearance on E!'s Daily Pop, addressing speculation that she and the pro ballroom dancer were having an affair amid news of his split from now-estranged wife Elena Samodanova, who accused him of "ongoing infidelity."

"I feel like it really is annoying because it's one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he's going through personally, people want to make it into something it's not," she said. "So we're just friends."

Image zoom Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko | Credit: Chrishell Stause/instagram

"I get it," continued Stause, who was eliminated from DWTS on Nov. 2. "I've been on soaps. You have to have that kind of stuff sometimes when you're on the dance floor. People misinterpret that."

Stause added that she jokingly told Savchenko to keep his distance from her when they reunited for the season finale of the ABC dance competition on Monday night.

"I was like, 'Stay away from me!'" she said with a laugh. "'Social distance! Blame it on COVID.'"

Image zoom Credit: Chrishell Stause/instagram

The dance partners' closeness during their time on the show came into question earlier this month after Samodanova, who announced on Nov. 6 that she and Savchenko were separating after 14 years of marriage, claimed her husband was seeing another woman.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Savchenko said he and Stause have a “strictly platonic” relationship.

“While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed,” he said. “My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”

Image zoom Gleb Savchenko and Chrishell Stause on Dancing with the Stars | Credit: Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Stause also denied having a romantic relationship with Savchenko.

"I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena's split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life," the reality star said in a post in her Instagram Stories at the time.

Alluding to her split from This Is Us actor Justin Hartley last November, Stause added: "Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone. As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time."

In October, Stause opened up about her friendship with Savchenko to PEOPLE.

"He is the absolute best. I absolutely love him. He is so patient and he's just ... he knows how to push me, but not in a way that's intimidating, and I think that that is a little bit what I was scared of working with a pro. I just felt there's a lot of intimidation there with feeling like they're going to be disappointed when they find out they were paired with you, because there are some people that are already so talented," said Stause.

"I feel like I'm paired with the perfect person that I know I'm going to get the best I possibly could get with him, because we do have such a chemistry and a bond, and I feel like I really trust him," she continued.