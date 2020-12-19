Chrishell Stause Slams ‘Ridiculous’ Theories About Her Relationship with Keo Motsepe

Chrishell Stause is taking a stand about her new relationship with Keo Motsepe.

Over the weekend, the Selling Sunset star, 39, shared a photo from her trip to Mexico with the Dancing with the Stars pro, 31, and went on to slam those who were spreading “ridiculous conspiracy theories” about their romance.

“If you love love, feel free to leave your beautiful positivity below,” Stause wrote in the caption. “If you are insane & tied up in ridiculous conspiracy theories that were never, and have never had any truth to them, by all means let your crazy flag fly! Ha! Entertaining either way 🤪😜🚩😉😘XO.”

Though she didn’t go into specifics, many fans in the comments section speculated that she was seemingly referring to rumors regarding her involvement with former DWTS partner Gleb Savchenko following his split from his now-estranged wife Elena Samodanova, who accused him of "ongoing infidelity."

Stause has shut down the rumors on several occasions and insisted that she and Savchenko were nothing more than friends. Savchenko also asserted that he and Stause have a “strictly platonic” relationship and has denied all allegations of infidelity.

Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Stause and Motsepe are currently vacationing together with Savchenko and his new flame, actress and dancer Cassie Scerbo.

Image zoom Chrishell Stause, Keo Motsepe | Credit: Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Stause and Motsepe went public with their romance on Dec. 2, not long after they made it official behind the scenes. Motsepe shared a photo of himself giving Stause a kiss on the cheek, which the reality star re-posted on her Instagram Story.

Shortly after, she opened up about the relationship during an Instagram Live with Kaitlyn Bristowe — who won season 29 of DWTS last month — and her boyfriend, Jason Tartick.

"I'm grateful. I had the best experience [on DWTS] but this to me is the coolest thing. I knew from my dance work I wasn't going to win a Mirrorball from the beginning. To have this come from it, I'm just very smitten," said Stause, who was eliminated after eight weeks on the competition show.

Stause later admitted the age difference between her and Motsepe was a minor "hang-up" for her at first. Motsepe also joined the chat and said that the "most important thing for me is her."