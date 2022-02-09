Chrishell Stause Says Ex-Husband Justin Hartley Did Not Reach Out to Her After Her Mother's Death

Chrishell Stause says her ex-husband Justin Hartley did not send condolences after her mother died in July 2020.

The Selling Sunset star's new book, Under Construction, details her mother Ranae's battle with lung cancer. Stause writes that the This Is Us actor was not on great terms with her mom and recalls a time when her sister asked if she'd heard from Hartley after their mom died.

"I told her that he hadn't, and that I wasn't really expecting him to, but that it was okay because mom never liked [him] anyway," she writes.

Stause also says "the funny thing is my mom never even liked Justin," adding, "She'd never seen any of his shows, and she'd only watched a few episodes of Selling Sunset, so she just lived in a different world and was not won over by someone's celebrity. At the end of the day, she just cared about how someone treated her daughter."

The former soap star adds, "I'm not sure if she did it on purpose or as a dig, but she always called him Jacob."

Stause shared the news of her mother's death in an Instagram post last July. "In disbelief that you are gone," she wrote. "Feeling just about every emotion, but I find comfort knowing Dad is up there taking care of you and showing you the ropes like only he could. Absolutely heartbreaking watching you take your last labored breath, but there is a peace knowing you two are together again, free from the pain that plagued your time here."

Stause was married to Hartley from 2017 to 2021. Their divorce unfolded during season 3 of her Netflix series, though Hartley was never shown on-screen.

Shortly after their split, Hartley started dating actress Sofia Pernas. (Hartley and Pernas got married last spring.) "I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that's going to sting," Stause previously told PEOPLE.

Stause went on to date her on-screen boss Jason Oppenheim for a few months, though they split in December. They broke up because they weren't on the same page about having kids.