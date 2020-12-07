"We both said it's definitely not true and I kind of knew in the back of my head time will prove this to be true," Chrishell Stause said of dating rumors surrounding herself and her Dancing with the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko

Chrishell Stause is opening up about her new relationship with Keo Motsepe.

In an interview with former Bachelor star Nick Viall on his Viall Files podcast, the Selling Sunset star, 39, discussed her new romance with the 31-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro, whom she went official with last week.

Before revealing any details about her relationship, Stause wanted to clarify that the timing of the interview wasn't a setup to discuss her new beau. "The timing of it, I was like, oh uncomfortable, I don't know what — you know, I just want to be careful what I say because obviously I'm excited and everything, but, you know, you don't want to squash something by talking about it," Stause said of her relationship with Motsepe.

When Viall, 40, called Motsepe a "lovable, likable guy," Stause replied, "he's the best."

Image zoom Chrishell Stause, Keo Motsepe | Credit: Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, the pair revealed their relationship with fans, which came not long after they made it official behind the scenes. Motsepe, 31, shared a photo of himself giving Stause a kiss on the cheek, which the reality star re-posted on her Instagram Story. Motsepe captioned his post with a heart emoji. Stause, meanwhile, shared a video on her Instagram Story of the couple wearing masks while working out side by side in a gym.

A day later, she also posted a photo of Motsepe giving her a smooch on her cheek as she smiled. "The internet has absolutely zero chill 🤣😆So I guess you saw this already, but I’m just gonna leave this here. 😅🥰," she captioned the Instagram shot.

Image zoom Chrishell Stause, Keo Motsepe | Credit: Keo Motsepe/Instagram

The real estate agent told Viall that once she and Motsepe "made it official, then we knew we wanted to go ahead and — I think before anything is exclusive, you don't want to share it with anybody because you're trying to figure things out. But soon after we made it official, we went ahead and shared it."

"I'm so blushing right now," she admitted.

Stause said that it was Motsepe who asked her to be his girlfriend, sharing, "I think it's okay that I say that he pursued that."

While Stause said she cares "less so about" other people's opinions, she admitted she is more concerned about "pressure" being added to the relationship.

"I've always kind of been, you know, a hopeless romantic, so I just don't want any — it's already hard enough as it is when, you know, something is promising," said Stause. "I just don't want to add any pressure and make it, you know, any more," she continued, as she added with a laugh, "I'm going to stop myself. Just the pressure. I don't want to add any more to it than it is."

After revealing their relationship status to the public, Stause received an outpouring of positive and uplifting comments from fans. "I will say, the response was so lovely," said Stause.

Viall then questioned about the timeline of the couple's romance amid cheating rumors with her DWTS pro partner Gleb Savchenko.

Stause and Savchenko, 37, got sent home in week eight of the competition. After their elimination, fans began to speculate the two were romantically involved following Savchenko's split from his now-estranged wife Elena Samodanova, who accused the pro dancer of "ongoing infidelity."

But Stause shut down the rumors on several occasions and insisted she and Savchenko were nothing more than friends.

Image zoom Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko | Credit: Kelsey McNeal/ABC

"When all the drama was going on publicly about your dancing partner, were you two — you and your now-boyfriend — were you guys starting the courtship at that time? And then would you find it to be, almost like you weren't ready to announce it, but kind of like, 'Oh my God, of course. The irony behind nothing's going on behind door number two but little do you guys know about door number three," said Viall.

Said Stause, "Yeah, but I mean, like I said, unless something's exclusive, you really don't — and now that we are, it's nice to share because it's not because of something else that we shared it. We genuinely are — I feel like I'm saying too much," she added with a laugh. "But yeah, of course, that was so stressful at the time. And, you know, I feel like you can only say so much. We both said it's definitely not true and I kind of knew in the back of my head time will prove this to be true. I just have to know that."

"So it's nice now to kind of feel like the truth has kind of come out," she added.

Image zoom Keo Motsepe, Chrishell Stause | Credit: Keo Motsepe/Instagram

Speaking with E!'s Daily Pop last month, Stause clarified that she and Savchenko were only platonic.

"I feel like it really is annoying because it's one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he's going through personally, people want to make it into something it's not," she said. "So we're just friends."

"I get it," continued Stause. "I've been on soaps. You have to have that kind of stuff sometimes when you're on the dance floor. People misinterpret that."