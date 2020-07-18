Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause's Mother Dies: 'In Disbelief That You Are Gone'

Chrishell Stause previously said her mother had the "same lung cancer" that her father died from in 2019

Chrishell Stause is mourning the death of her beloved mother.

The Selling Sunset star, 38, shared a tribute to her mother on Instagram Saturday, revealing to fans and followers about the matriarch's death. "In disbelief that you are gone. Feeling just about every emotion, but I find comfort knowing Dad is up there taking care of you and showing you the ropes like only he could," Stause wrote, along with photos and videos of the mother-daughter pair.

"Absolutely heartbreaking watching you take your last labored breath, but there is a peace knowing you two are together again, free from the pain that plagued your time here. A free spirit and rebel till the very end. My beautiful Mom, in your own words #F---Cancer," said the soap star, whose family lives in Murray, Kentucky.

Stause first spoke about her mother's cancer diagnosis in February, in recognition of World Cancer Day.

"She now completed her first full round of chemo & radiation and responded positively! The results of her new round of tests & updated prognosis is much better than before and she is a fighter!" Stause shared on Instagram at the time.

In June, Stause documented special moments with her mother, who had worn her daughter's wigs while undergoing chemotherapy sessions. "Since my mom has lost her hair from cancer treatment, I felt like what better time to dust it off and have a little fun?? Here’s me teaching my mom to give a good soap turn-hair flip," Stause wrote at the time.

Image zoom Chrishell Stause and her mom Chrishell Stause/instagram

In April 2019, Stause opened up about her late father’s battle with cancer in an emotional Instagram post. "We lost you today but it was a long terrible battle with cancer that started taking you years ago. I choose to remember you the way you were before it took it’s hold on you," she wrote alongside a throwback photo of her father.