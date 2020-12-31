“Cheers to a fresh start! Sending so much love and positivity your way!” the Selling Sunset star wrote to her followers on Instagram

Chrishell Stause Says She's Looking Forward to 'a Fresh Start’ in 2021: 'So Much Love and Positivity'

Chrishell Stause is looking forward to getting a “fresh start” in the new year.

On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star, 39, shared a bikini pic on her Instagram page alongside a New Year's Eve message for her fans.

“Tomorrow is the first page of a 365-page book. Write a good one. -Brad Paisley 💕” she began, quoting the country star.

“Cheers to a fresh start! Sending so much love and positivity your way! Happy New Years beauties!! 🥳💕” Stause continued, before clarifying that her beach picture is not current. “Also I am still in bed in sweats, not leaned on a rock in a bikini pretending not to be cold. But 2020 was tough enough. A little less reality is fine here I think.”

Following her run on Dancing with the Stars, Stause — who was eliminated after eight weeks on the competition show — continued to make headlines after rumors began to swirl that she was in a relationship with her pro dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, amid his divorce from wife Elena Samodanova.

Both Stause and Savchenko have repeatedly denied the rumors, however, and Stause has since begun dating a different DWTS pro, Keo Motsepe, 31.

The pair went public with their romance on Dec. 3, not long after they made it official behind the scenes. Motsepe shared a photo of himself giving Stause a kiss on the cheek, which she re-posted on her Instagram Story.

Shortly after, she opened up about the relationship during an Instagram Live with Kaitlyn Bristowe — who won season 29 of DWTS last month — and her boyfriend, Jason Tartick.

"I'm grateful. I had the best experience [on DWTS] but this to me is the coolest thing. I knew from my dance work I wasn't going to win a Mirrorball from the beginning. To have this come from it, I'm just very smitten," said Stause at the time.

The reality star, who was previously married to This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, later admitted the age difference between her and Motsepe was a minor "hang-up" for her at first. Motsepe also joined the chat and said that the "most important thing for me is her."