Chrishell Stause Lands New Acting Gig with Upcoming Lifetime Movie 'A Rose for Her Grave'

The Selling Sunset star will appear in an upcoming Lifetime film, slated to debut next year, alongside Colin Egglesfield and Laura Ramsey

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson

Published on September 8, 2022 09:00 AM
Chrishell Stause attends the "Moulin Rouge" Los Angeles Opening Night Performance at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on June 30, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Chrishell Stause is returning to her acting roots!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the Selling Sunset star is set to headline an upcoming Lifetime TV movie, currently titled A Rose For Her Grave. Stause, 41, will star opposite Colin Egglesfield (Chicago Fire) and Laura Ramsey (She's the Man).

The televised flick follows the real-life crimes of infamous serial wife-killer Randy Roth — and the woman who eventually brought him to justice. It's also based on author Ann Rule's 1993 true-crime book, A Rose for Her Grave.

"Following the death of her husband, single mom Cindy (Ramsey), finally finds love again with mechanic Randy Roth (Egglesfield) but her wedded bliss soon turns dark when she discovers another side of Randy," a description of the film reads. "Despite the pleas of her best friend Lori (Stause) to leave her marriage, Cindy never gets that opportunity after she drowns during a trip to a lake with Randy and the kids. Emotionless following Cindy's death, Randy orders her immediate cremation, takes custody of Cindy's kids and attempts to collect on her life insurance policy."

However, Stause's Lori is "determined to honor Cindy and find the truth" surrounding her sudden passing.

"Lori uncovers more of Randy's past," the synopsis continues, "discovering that Cindy may not have been the first wife murdered at his hands."

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: In this image released on June 5, Chrishell Stause attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Chrishell Stause. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

The film, set to debut next year, is produced by Jeff Tinnell and Bob Tinell and executive produced by Conor Allyn and Benjamin Anderson. Allyn and Anderson also penned the script.

The network also greenlit Desperate Hours, which is based another Rule novels and will be directed by Gina Gershon. Samantha Mathis (Billions), David Conrad (Ghost Whisperer) and Harrison Thomas (Better Call Saul) star in the film.

"Adapted from Ann Rule's Last Chance, Last Dance true crime collection, Desperate Hours follows Val (Samantha Mathis), a mother who finds herself and her young children held hostage by Denny (Harrison Thomas) when he forces his way into her house after committing murder earlier that day," reads a logline from the network. "In order to save them and her husband Mark (David Conrad), who was due home at any moment, Val offers to drive Denny wherever he wants and becomes his unwilling accomplice as he goes on a rampage of destruction. Despite the traumatic events, Val builds a rapport with her captor and uses the relationship to help save the lives of bystanders, herself and even the life of her captor."

Stause has spent much of her acting career starring on televised projects. Her most notable credits include the soap opera shows The Young and the Restless, All My Children and Days of Our Lives. She also competed on Dancing with the Stars' 29th season in 2020.

In recent years, the actress has become best known for starring in Selling Sunset, where she gets to utilize her real estate expertise. The Netflix reality series is currently filming its sixth season, and it was renewed for a seventh season.

Stause admitted last month that real estate isn't her "sole focus," saying she hoped to return to acting.

"I'm actually excited to be able to dip my toe into a little acting and get something in before we go back [to filming Selling Sunset]," she told W Magazine. "I would never be good at a nine-to-five, anyway."

Following her public divorce from Justin Hartley, Stause went on to date DWTS pro Keo Motsepe and fellow Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim. She is currently dating singer G Flip.

