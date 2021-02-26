Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and DWTS' Keo Motsepe Split: Source

After meeting on Dancing with the Stars, Chrishell Stause first confirmed her romance with Keo Motsepe on Dec. 2, not long after they made it official behind-the-scenes

Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe have called it quits.

The couple has broken up less than three months after going public with their relationship, PEOPLE confirms.

"Keo is heartbroken. He enjoyed his time with Chrishell and was 100 percent in it," a source close to Motsepe tells PEOPLE.

"He's had a tough time with his mom's passing, but he really wanted to make his relationship with Chrishell last," adds the source.

A rep for Stause did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

TMZ first reported the news of their split.

The breakup comes less than a month after Stause and Motsepe celebrated their first Valentine's Day together.

"My Valentine 😍 Happy Valentine's Day!" Stause, 39, wrote alongside a photo of the couple with the reality star's dog, Gracie.

For the holiday, Motsepe, 31, posted a solo portrait of Stause with the caption, "I LOVE YOU BABY ❤️ happy Valentine's Day 💋."

After meeting on Dancing with the Stars, Stause first confirmed her romance with Motsepe on Dec. 2, not long after they made it official behind-the-scenes. Motsepe shared a photo of himself giving Stause a kiss on the cheek, which the Selling Sunset star re-posted on her Instagram Story.

Shortly after, Stause opened up about the relationship, saying she was "smitten" with the Dancing with the Stars pro.

"I'm grateful. I had the best experience [on DWTS] but this to me is the coolest thing," she said during an Instagram Live. "I knew from my dance work I wasn't going to win a Mirrorball from the beginning. To have this come from it, I'm just very smitten."

