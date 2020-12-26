Chrishell Stause and Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe went public with their relationship earlier this month

Chrishell Stause and Boyfriend Keo Motsepe Spend Christmas with Her Family: 'He Fit Right In'

Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe have hit a major milestone in their relationship!

The Selling Sunset star, 39, took Motsepe, 31, home for the holidays to introduce him to her family — and the Dancing with the Stars pro “fit right in.”

The pair both documented the festive occasion on social media, sharing photos of themselves wearing matching holiday-themed onesies with Stause’s family.

“Introduced @keo_motsepe to the fam. He fit right in 😜😍🥰🎄” Stause wrote alongside a pair of photos, one of which showed the couple posing with her family. “Merry Christmas everyone from mine to yours!!! Sending you all so much love💕”

“Merry Christmas everyone 🎄🎄🎄 lots of love #metthefamily😉” Motsepe captioned his own post.

The Selling Sunset star recently defended her relationship with Motsepe in an Instagram post caption, slamming those who were spreading “ridiculous conspiracy theories” about their romance.

“If you love love, feel free to leave your beautiful positivity below,” Stause wrote in the caption of a photo from the couple’s trip to Mexico earlier this month. “If you are insane & tied up in ridiculous conspiracy theories that were never, and have never had any truth to them, by all means let your crazy flag fly! Ha! Entertaining either way 🤪😜🚩😉😘XO.”

Though she didn’t go into specifics, many fans in the comments section speculated that she was seemingly referring to rumors regarding her involvement with former DWTS partner Gleb Savchenko following his split from his now-estranged wife Elena Samodanova, who accused him of "ongoing infidelity."

Stause has shut down the rumors on several occasions and insisted that she and Savchenko were nothing more than friends. Savchenko also asserted that he and Stause have a “strictly platonic” relationship and has denied all allegations of infidelity.

Stause and Motsepe went public with their romance on Dec. 2, not long after they made it official behind the scenes. Motsepe shared a photo of himself giving Stause a kiss on the cheek, which she re-posted on her Instagram Story.