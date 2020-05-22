Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause split in November after two years of marriage

Chrishell Stause Breaks Down in Tears over Justin Hartley Divorce in Selling Sunset Teaser

Fans are about to get an inside look at Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause's split.

While season 2 of Stause's hit Netflix show Selling Sunset premiered Friday, the last few seconds of the finale episode already has viewers clamoring for more. In a teaser for season 3, the demise of Stause and Hartley's relationship appears to be at the center of the drama.

The finale episode ends with a black screen before displaying the words "still to come." It then cuts to highlights from the upcoming season, including news coverage of Stause and Hartley's divorce.

"Chrishell Stause is dealing with change. Her husband, This Is Us star Justin Hartley, filed for divorce,” a news announcer is heard saying as a photo of the former couple is shown. (Hartley has never appeared on Selling Sunset, though Stause mentioned him throughout seasons 1 and 2.)

“I’m just kind of in shock with it all,” Stause is then heard telling friend and co-worker Mary Fitzgerald.

"He just blindsided you?" Fitzgerald asks.

Stause nods.

"It's just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows," she adds, breaking down in tears. "I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?"

But her friends (and foes) seem to think there's more to the story.

"She knows why this happened," Davina Potratz says.

Hartley, 43, filed for divorce from Stause, 38, on Nov. 22, 2019, two years after they wed. This was his second marriage and her first.

In documents obtained by PEOPLE, the This Is Us star cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce and listed the date of their separation as July 8, 2019.

In December, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Stause had moved out of Hartley’s house and into a new home.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Stause didn’t see the split coming and was “still reeling.”

“Yes, they’d had some problems, but she certainly never thought he would just go and suddenly file for divorce, and not even try to save things,” the source said.

“He’s reached a new level of fame thanks to the show and he doesn’t want to close many doors right now, and that’s not necessarily the path Chrishell is looking to take,” the source continued. “She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn’t worked out.”

But a separate insider said that Stause is not the only one upset that their relationship has ended.

“Justin is obviously very disappointed that his marriage didn’t work,” the insider said, adding that the couple’s busy work schedules often kept them apart.

The pair tied the knot in 2017 in a rustic and romantic ceremony at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, exchanging vows in front of 75 of their closest friends and family members.