News of Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe's split broke last week, less than three months after they made their relationship official

Chrishell Stause Says She's 'Off of Men' After Split from Keo Motsepe: 'Jesus Take the Wheel'

Chrishell Stause is focusing on herself after she and boyfriend Keo Motsepe ended their relationship.

PEOPLE confirmed the split last week, less than three months after the Selling Sunset star, 39, and the Dancing with the Stars pro dancer, 31, went public with their relationship.

On Wednesday, Stause referenced the breakup in the comments section of a slideshow she posted on Instagram.

"Such a fun time on set today! Sorry I can't say what I was filming for yet," she captioned the post. "As much as I love selling homes for @theoppenheimgroup & #sellingsunset it was so nice to go back to my roots of scripted tv!"

"Praise Lord let me have my lines memorized," she added alongside the video of herself rehearsing, prompting someone to comment, "That [sic] great you're giving praise to Jesus but we all know your [sic] fornicating with your boyfriend."

"What kind of holy hell is this??" Stause replied. "Well I guess you haven't seen, but I no longer have a bf. So I will be fornicating with only myself for possible eternity as I am off of men. Ask me in a year. Jesus Take the Wheel."

After meeting on DWTS, Stause confirmed her romance with Motsepe last December, not long after they made it official behind-the-scenes. Motsepe shared a photo of himself giving Stause a kiss on the cheek, which she re-posted on her Instagram Story.

Shortly after, Stause opened up about the relationship, saying she was "smitten" with the Motsepe.

"I'm grateful. I had the best experience [on DWTS] but this to me is the coolest thing," she said during an Instagram Live. "I knew from my dance work I wasn't going to win a Mirrorball from the beginning. To have this come from it, I'm just very smitten."