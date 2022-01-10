"But girl just relax," Chrishell Stause wrote in response to fans who "get annoyed" with her personality on the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset

Chrishell Stause Jokingly Agrees with Fans Who 'Get Annoyed' by Her Personality: 'Working on It'

Chrishell Stause is laughing off the haters once again.

The Selling Sunset star, 40, had an expert response on Saturday for trolls who criticize her personality.

"When people watch #sellingsunset & get annoyed by my personality. Honestly, same," Stause wrote on Twitter. "I think years of auditioning clicks a weird part of my brain when speaking to camera to be 'ON' and I am working on it. Lol. But girl just relax. By the time we're cancelled I'll get it."

Stause has been known to handle her online critics with relative ease, previously clapping back at one fan who said she "can't accomplish anything without a man" and called her a "miserable b—" in a DM she shared to her Instagram Story in December.

"It would seem I am not the miserable one here Genesis," Stause wrote in response, adding: "But please take a breathe [sic] and have a great day! Thanks for watching!!!!"

Stause later told PEOPLE that "you really have to laugh" at the exchange, as she opened up about how she deals with online negativity.

"Truly, I find these things entertaining at this point," she said last month. "Now, granted, I've been doing this for a while, so it takes a while to get to that point. But it's just funny when clearly someone is so upset with a stranger's life that it has ruined their day."

She added, "If you can see it that way, you can have a little empathy, where it's like, 'Oh my goodness, you need to get your focus and your priorities in a different place.' Because if I woke up that upset about a stranger's life, I would definitely be doing something wrong.