Chrishell Stause Jokes About Dating Again After DWTS : 'I'm Just Waiting to Get My Dancer Body on'

Chrishell Stause is ready to “venture out” into the dating world again — but not until her time on Dancing With the Stars is up.

The real estate agent and DWTS contestant appeared on the Tamron Hall Show Friday and discussed dating again following her divorce from Justin Hartley last year. Though she’s currently too busy filming the dance competition show, Stause said she’ll be dating soon.

“I’m not dating. I’m really busy — I’m trying to work on my cha-chas and my contemporaries,” she told Hall, referring to her dance practices.

“It’s something I’m looking forward to as soon as [DWTS] is over, but hopefully people will vote so it won’t be right away. I’m going to venture out once I’m done with this,” Stause, 39, added. “You know, Tamron, what it really is — I’m just waiting to get my dancer body on and then I’m gonna be like, ‘OK, I’m ready!' ”

Chrishell Stause

Last month, the Selling Sunset star opened up to PEOPLE about how it felt to see Hartley, 43, dating again after he filed for divorce in November 2019.

“I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that’s going to sting,” Stause said of how “painful” it was to see the This Is Us actor dating his former The Young and the Restless costar, Sofia Pernas, 31.

For her part, Stause legally dropped the Hartley surname over the summer. "I'm not trying to be somewhere I'm not wanted," she said.

The actress also recently froze her eggs in hopes of starting a family down the road.

“It’s been almost a year, so I'm excited to get back out there. I’m a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen,” Stause said. “It’s 2020, maybe you could meet your person through an Instagram DM. I don’t know. Crazier things have happened!”