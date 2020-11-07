"As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more," Chrishell Stause said of her relationship with DWTS pro partner Gleb Savchenko

Chrishell Stause is denying that she and Gleb Savchenko had an affair.

After Savchenko announced that he and his wife, Elena Samodanova, had split following 14 years of marriage, Stause denied swirling "rumors" that she and her Dancing with the Stars pro partner were romantically involved with each other.

"I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena's split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life," Stause, 39, began a statement posted to her Instagram Stories on Friday.

"Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone," wrote Stause, whose ex-husband, This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, suddenly filed for divorce in November 2019 — ending their marriage, she previously said, over a text message.

While the Selling Sunset star said that she and Savchenko, 37, built a "strong supportive friendship" throughout the time they spent training together for the ABC reality competition series, Stause asserted that "nothing more" is going on between them.

"As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more," wrote Stause, who was eliminated from DWTS on Monday night's episode. (For their final performance on DWTS, the pair performed a Viennese Waltz to Rihanna's "Love on the Brain.")

She concluded: "I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time."

Hours earlier, the former couple announced their decision to separate on their respective social media accounts on Friday — with Samodanova, 36, first sharing a statement on her Instagram Stories.

"After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to an end," she wrote alongside a photo of herself with the ballroom dancer.

Samodanova, a Russian dancer, then posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram, reading, "i don't hate you, i'm just disappointed you turned into everything you said you'd never be."

Savchenko later confirmed the split on his Instagram account, writing in a post, "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage. We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them."

"We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time," he added.

Savchenko's statement was posted alongside a family photo featuring Samodanova and their two daughters: Olivia, 9, and Zlata, 3.

The pair celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in July.

New of Savchenko's split from Samodanova comes nearly one month after Stause and the pro dancer had their "first fight," which resulted in him apologizing by sending a massive bouquet of pink roses.

"Ok full disclosure, @glebsavchenkoofficial and I had our first fight-ha! If apologies look like THIS, I guess it’s not so bad!! 🥰💕," Stause captioned an Instagram photo of herself holding the bundle of flowers.

"We both care so much and I love the passion he brings to what he does. We are working on me picking up some of his strict Russian nature, and I am softening him up with a little southern charm," Kentucky-born Stause said about the Russia native.

Speaking with PEOPLE in September, Stause opened up about being paired on DWTS with Savchenko, whom she praised as "the absolute best."

"I absolutely love him. He is so patient and he's just ... he knows how to push me, but not in a way that's intimidating, and I think that that is a little bit what I was scared of working with a pro. I just felt there's a lot of intimidation there with feeling like they're going to be disappointed when they find out they were paired with you, because there are some people that are already so talented," she said.

Stause added: "I feel like I'm paired with the perfect person that I know I'm going to get the best I possibly could get with him, because we do have such a chemistry and a bond, and I feel like I really trust him."

"I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that’s going to sting," Stause told PEOPLE of how "painful" it was to see Hartley dating his former The Young and the Restless costar, Sofia Pernas, 31.

Appearing on the Tamron Hall Show in October, Stause discussed the possibility of dating again. At the time, Stause said she was too busy filming DWTS — but that she would be venturing out soon.

"I’m not dating. I’m really busy — I’m trying to work on my cha-chas and my contemporaries," she told Hall, referring to her dance practices.