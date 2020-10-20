Chrishell Stause Dedicates Emotional DWTS Performance to Her Late Parents: 'This Dance Is for Them'

Chrishell Stause is honoring her late parents with a special tribute on Dancing with the Stars.

On Monday, the real estate agent, 39, and partner Gleb Savchenko danced a contemporary routine to "Stars" by Grace Potter & The Nocturnals.

Before she took the stage, Stause reflected on her childhood and her relationship with her parents. "It's such a beautiful song. I'm so emotionally connected to it. It's one of the songs that I listened to on repeat when I was dealing with the loss of my parents. The idea of creating something in their honor is really... ," she told Savchenko, breaking down in tears.

"They were really loving people. Some of my best memories are with my mom dancing with her in the living room," the former soap star said. "It makes me a little sad because I would've loved to teach her a little cha-cha or something. She would've loved it."

Stause added, "Nobody would be more excited about me being here than doing this show than her. Right before I dance, I really feel her call me, encourage me. That has been the most special thing that I will take away from this show. I know my parents are with me. My mom's name was Ranae Stause and my dad's name was Jeff Stause. This dance is for them."

For her week 6 routine, Stause earned her highest score so far, a 24 out of 30, from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Days prior to her performance, the Selling Sunset star told fans she had been going through a "difficult week emotionally" and the chosen song had a significant meaning.

"This song helped me process the loss of my parents and this dance is for them. I want to do it justice because he choreographed such a gorgeous dance that they would love," she said, referring to her dance pro.

"Turning my pain from losing my parents into something beautiful and making them proud is the ultimate goal. 🖤 I miss them every day," Stause shared on Sunday.

In July, Stause confirmed her mother Ranae's death on Instagram. "In disbelief that you are gone. Feeling just about every emotion, but I find comfort knowing Dad is up there taking care of you and showing you the ropes like only he could," she wrote at the time.

Stause first spoke about her mother's cancer diagnosis in February, in recognition of World Cancer Day.

In April 2019, Stause opened up about her late father Jeff’s battle with cancer in an emotional Instagram post. "We lost you today but it was a long terrible battle with cancer that started taking you years ago. I choose to remember you the way you were before it took it's hold on you," she wrote alongside a throwback photo of her father.