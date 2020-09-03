Chrishell Stause Says She’s ‘Completely Single,’ Taking ‘Baby Steps’ Into Dating Again

"I'm excited to mingle," the Selling Sunset star said of getting back to the dating scene

Chrishell Stause is taking her time returning to the dating scene.

The Selling Sunset star— and newly minted Dancing with the Stars contestant — opened up to Entertainment Tonight this week about her current dating status, and how she's been responding to potential suitors.

Stause — who split from Justin Hartley last fall — said she is taking "baby steps" when it comes to dating again. The actress also revealed to the outlet that she's had "a few" people slide into her DMs recently.

"I feel so weird," she admitted of seeing her admirers on social media. "But yes, that has been a nice surprise. There's a few [people you might know], but I'm not going to tell you who."

"I'm completely single and because of COVID, I haven't done much mingling," she continued, adding, "I'm excited to mingle."

The 39-year-old said she's responded to a few people "in a polite way," however she hasn't followed up with any formal dates.

"I haven't taken the next step, no," she said.

Image zoom Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley Steve Granitz/WireImage

In the third season of Netflix's Selling Sunset, which debuted last month, Hartley — who never appeared on the reality show — and his divorce from Stause is discussed. Stause said she felt "blindsided" by the split back in November after two years of marriage.

The actress told ET this week that she's "in a really positive space," following her sudden divorce and the recent losses of both her mother and father from cancer.

Hartley and Stause met via one of her Days of Our Lives castmates and started dating in 2013.

He proposed in July 2016 and the couple tied the knot in October 2017 in front of 75 friends and family members at Malibu’s Calamigos Ranch. Hartley's daughter from his first marriage, 16-year-old Isabella, served as flower girl and ring bearer during the ceremony.

In July, Stause filed to have her maiden name restored. And earlier in the summer, Hartley was spotted kissing his former The Young and the Restless costar, Sofia Pernas. A source told PEOPLE in early June that the two had been "dating for several weeks" and spent "a lot of time at his house."