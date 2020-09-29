Chrishell Stause Wows DWTS Judges as Cinderella, Says It Was a ‘Full Circle Moment'

Chrishell Stause and pro partner Gleb Savchenko earned their highest score of the season during the shows' Disney Night

Chrishell Stause transformed into one of Disney's most iconic princesses on Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars.

In honor of the Disney-themed episode, the Selling Sunset star, 39, dressed as Cinderella to perform a waltz to "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from the beloved film.

"We all know Cinderella had a rough start, so I really relate to her in many ways," Stause said ahead of her performance. "It's the ultimate rags to riches story. Cinderella was dreaming of a different life. That's what I was doing, watching soaps, wishing I could be one of those glamorous girls on TV. I auditioned, and I ended up booking the role. It changed my life."

Stause and her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, earned a 22/30 from the judges for their performance — which marks their highest score yet this season.

On Friday, Stause said on Instagram that getting to portray Cinderella for the show was a "full circle moment."

"This is such a full circle moment for me!! I am SO excited I get to be Cinderella for a night! Is this real life-don’t wake me up if not😜," she wrote. "Make sure to vote so I can go home in a carriage and not a pumpkin 😅😬🤞🏼."

During the first week of DWTS, Stause and Savchenko, 37, placed third-to-last after receiving a low score of 13 from the judges for their tango to Pink's rousing hit, "Raise Your Glass."

However, the soap actress survived elimination — thanks in part to her fans who quickly rallied behind her on social media.

The following week, Stause improved on her week one scores, earning an 18 from the judges for a rumba number set to "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, Stause — who split from Justin Hartley last fall — said she is taking "baby steps" when it comes to dating again. The actress also revealed to the outlet that she'd had "a few" people slide into her DMs.

"I feel so weird," she admitted of seeing her admirers on social media. "But yes, that has been a nice surprise. There's a few [people you might know], but I'm not going to tell you who."

"I'm completely single and because of COVID, I haven't done much mingling," she said at the time, adding, "I'm excited to mingle."