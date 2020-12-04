Chrishell Stause Admits Boyfriend Keo Motsepe's Age Difference Was 'Bit of a Hang-up' at First

"But a lot of guys my age and older still don't want what I am looking for," the Selling Sunset star, 39, said about linking up with Keo Motsepe, 31

Chrishell Stause may not have taken home the trophy, but she walked away from Dancing with the Stars with a different prize!

On Wednesday, the Selling Sunset star, 39, and DWTS pro dancer Keo Motsepe made their relationship Instagram official, as Motsepe, 31, shared a photo of himself giving Stause a kiss on the cheek, captioning the post with a heart emoji. The next day, Stause posted another sweet photo with Motsepe, writing, "The internet has absolutely zero chill 🤣😆 So I guess you saw this already, but I’m just gonna leave this here. 😅🥰"

Joining Kaitlyn Bristowe — who won season 29 of DWTS last month — and her boyfriend, Jason Tartick, for an Instagram Live conversation Thursday, Stause explained she's "grateful" for the new relationship. Bristowe, 35, told Stause that she was "rooting" for the pair "from the very start."

"I'm grateful. I had the best experience [on DWTS] but this to me is the coolest thing. I knew from my dance work I wasn't going to win a Mirrorball from the beginning. To have this come from it, I'm just very smitten," said Stause, who was eliminated after eight weeks on the competition show along with her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko.

Continuing her chat with Bristowe and Tartick, Stause admitted the age difference between her and Motsepe was a minor "hang-up" for her at first. Motsepe also joined the chat and said that the "most important thing for me is her."

"I had a little bit of a hang-up at first because I was worried because he's younger," Stause recalled. "... But a lot of guys my age and older still don't want what I am looking for."

Motsepe began his pro dancing career on the ABC reality series during season 19 in 2014. For the show's most recent season, he was partnered with actress Anne Heche and they were eliminated in week four.

