Chrishell Stause Attends MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED with Her Selling Sunset Costars

Chrishell Stause was nominated for best fight alongside costar Christine Quinn and presented an award at the show, which aired Monday

Young, 33, later joined her fiancé, Tarek El Moussa, inside of the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Christine Quinn, for her part, was also present for the ceremony and presented the award for best comedy/game show.

Stause additionally presented an award with Young and Fitzgerald, 39, for best lifestyle show. The golden popcorn went to Netflix's Nailed It!

The show, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, broadcasted one day after the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards aired live.

Chrishell Stause Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Before helping to hand out the award, Hartley, 44, made his red carpet debut with Sofia Pernas. The couple, who went Instagram official on New Year's Eve, both wore rings on their left hands.

PEOPLE exclusively revealed on Monday that Hartley and Pernas, 31, had "recently" tied the knot.

PEOPLE confirmed in February that Stause and Motsepe, 31, had called it quits.