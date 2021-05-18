Chrishell Stause Attends MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED with Her Selling Sunset Costars
Chrishell Stause was nominated for best fight alongside costar Christine Quinn and presented an award at the show, which aired Monday
Chrishell Stause and her Selling Sunset castmates enjoyed a night out together at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.
When the 39-year-old Netflix star hit the red carpet for the event, which aired Monday, she posed for a photo with many of her costars: Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Davina Potratz, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith and Jason Oppenheim.
Young, 33, later joined her fiancé, Tarek El Moussa, inside of the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Christine Quinn, for her part, was also present for the ceremony and presented the award for best comedy/game show.
During the awards ceremony, Stause was up for the best fight award alongside Quinn. The pair lost to Kim and Kourtney Kardashian for their headline-making brawl on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Stause additionally presented an award with Young and Fitzgerald, 39, for best lifestyle show. The golden popcorn went to Netflix's Nailed It!
The show, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, broadcasted one day after the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards aired live.
Stause's ex-husband, Justin Hartley, attended Sunday's event and presented the best hero award to Anthony Mackie alongside his This Is Us costar Mandy Moore.
Before helping to hand out the award, Hartley, 44, made his red carpet debut with Sofia Pernas. The couple, who went Instagram official on New Year's Eve, both wore rings on their left hands.
PEOPLE exclusively revealed on Monday that Hartley and Pernas, 31, had "recently" tied the knot.
Stause, meanwhile, sparked relationship rumors late last year with her former Dancing with the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko, but they both denied the speculation. In December, the realtor confirmed her romance with DWTS pro Keo Motsepe.
PEOPLE confirmed in February that Stause and Motsepe, 31, had called it quits.
The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted aired Monday on MTV.