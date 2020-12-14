Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe Vacation with Gleb Savchenko and His New Girlfriend in Mexico

Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe are having some fun in the sun.

Reps for Stause and Savchenko did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment. Scerbo's rep had no comment.

"We made it baby," Motsepe said in a video on his Instagram Story of himself and Stause wearing masks while cuddling up to each other on the airplane.

"We made it. Yay," said Stause, while Motsepe added with a laugh, "One more hour."

In Motsepe's next Instagram Story video, the South African pro dancer relaxed in the resort's lobby with a neck pillow that he received upon arrival. "Listen, if I can walk into a hotel and this is the vibe, right baby," Motsepe said as he panned the camera to Stause, who was also relaxing on a chair with her own neck pillow. "Look at how beautiful this is. Okay Le Blanc, I see you," he added about the hotel.

A shirtless Motsepe expressed his gratitude about the trip in his next video from later that night. "Thank you so much for having us. This is awesome. Wow, a much needed vacation for sure," he said, before scanning the video to show the beautiful scenery outside the hotel window.

Stause also captured the view from outside her balcony on her Instagram Story on Monday, writing, "Sometimes I have to pinch myself that this is where I am for work 😍 😍 😍 😍 ."

As for Scerbo, 30, she shared a video on her Instagram Story of the beautiful scenery seen from her hotel balcony. The view appears to be nearly identical to Stause's snap.

Meanwhile, Savchenko, 37, also shared footage from his vacation, posting a photo on his Instagram Story of a bottle of champagne, a bottle of tequila, champagne glasses, shot glasses and macaroons set up in his hotel room. In the next snap, he took a mirror video of himself goofing around and dancing in the room.

Stause and Motsepe went public with their romance on Dec. 2, not long after they made it official behind the scenes. Motsepe shared a photo of himself giving Stause a kiss on the cheek, which the reality star re-posted on her Instagram Story.

During the latest season of DWTS, fans speculated that Stause was romantically involved with Savchenko following the pro dancer's split from his now-estranged wife Elena Samodanova, who accused him of "ongoing infidelity."

But Stause shut down the rumors on several occasions and insisted that she and Savchenko were nothing more than friends.

Savchenko also asserted that he and Stause have a “strictly platonic” relationship.

“While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed,” he said in a previous statement. “My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”

