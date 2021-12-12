Chris Wallace Leaving Fox News for CNN+ After 18 Years: 'I'm Ready for a New Adventure'

"I want to try something new, to go beyond politics, to all the things I'm interested in," Chris Wallace said during his final morning broadcast of Fox News Sunday as he departs for CNN+

Chris Wallace awaiting the arrival of former Vice President Al Gore on the set of "Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace" at FOX News D.C. Bureau on June 4, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Chris Wallace awaiting the arrival of former Vice President Al Gore on the set of "Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace" at FOX News D.C. Bureau on June 4, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Chris Wallace is saying goodbye to Fox News.

On Sunday, the longtime host of Fox News Sunday, 74, announced that he would no longer be hosting the weekly show during his morning broadcast.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"After 18 years, I have decided to leave Fox," Wallace, who anchored the series since 2003, signed off. "I want to try something new, to go beyond politics, to all the things I'm interested in."

"I'm ready for a new adventure, and I hope you'll check it out," he continued, adding, "and so, for the last time, dear friends, that's it for today. Have a great week. And I hope you'll keep watching Fox News Sunday."

Shortly after signing off, CNN confirmed Wallace will be joining its streaming service CNN+ in 2022 with a press announcement.

"I am thrilled to join CNN+. After decades in broadcast and cable news, I am excited to explore the world of streaming. I look forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords in interviewing major figures across the news landscape — and finding new ways to tell stories," Wallace was quoted in the statement. "As I embark on this adventure, I am honored and delighted to join Jeff Zucker and his great team. I can't wait to get started."

A selection of other Fox News anchors will now host Fox News Sunday in rotation until a permanent replacement is found, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Elsewhere in his goodbye sentiments, Wallace expressed his sorrow about leaving the network behind. "It is the last time — and I say this with real sadness — we will meet like this," he said.

He also thanked his superiors at Fox News for keeping their word to "never interfere" with his practices as a journalist.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise," Wallace explained. "I have been free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country's leaders to account."

"It's been a great ride," he continued, before noting how he has covered five presidential elections, traveled the world to talk to other political figureheads, and loved how he was able to "spend Sunday mornings" with viewers.

"It may sound corny, but I feel we've built a community here," Wallace said. "There's a lot you can do on Sundays. The fact you've chosen to spend this hour with us is something I cherish."

Wallace began his career in broadcast journalism at NBC News in 1975. He is the son of 60 Minutes reporter Mike Wallace. Chris later joined ABC News, where he worked for about 15 years, before joining Fox News Sunday in a role that host Tony Snow previously held.

Lindsey Graham, who was a guest on Sunday's episode, tweeted that he was "shocked" to hear of Wallace's departure after his appearance.