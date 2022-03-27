In December 2021, the 74-year-old journalist opted not to return as host of Fox News Sunday, ending his run with the network after 18 years

Chris Wallace Claims Life at Fox News Became Too 'Unsustainable' as Colleagues Questioned 'the Truth'

Chris Wallace says working at Fox News became "unsustainable" prior to his departure from the network.

In December 2021, the 74-year-old journalist opted not to return as host of Fox News Sunday, ending his run with the network after 18 years.

Speaking with The New York Times in a new interview about his decision, Wallace said he noticed things began to change at Fox after President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

"I'm fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion," he explained in the piece, published Sunday. "But when people start to question the truth — Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection? — I found that unsustainable."

The veteran journalist admittedly "spent a lot of 2021 looking to see if there was a different place for me to do my job," after he realized he "no longer felt comfortable with the programming at Fox."

first presidential debate Chris Wallace at Tuesday's presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump | Credit: JIM WATSON/Getty Images

Wallace also confirmed previous reports about him complaining to Fox News management about Tucker Carlson's documentary Patriot Purge, which falsely claims that the Jan. 6 insurrection was simply a "false flag" operation with the goal of painting conservatives in a negative light.

"Before, I found it was an environment in which I could do my job and feel good about my involvement at Fox," Wallace told The Times. "And since November of 2020, that just became unsustainable, increasingly unsustainable as time went on."

In his December announcement made on Fox News Sunday, Wallace revealed that he wanted "to try something new, to go beyond politics, to all the things I'm interested in."

"I'm ready for a new adventure, and I hope you'll check it out," he added.

Chris Wallace awaiting the arrival of former Vice President Al Gore on the set of "Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace" at FOX News D.C. Bureau on June 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

Now, Wallace is gearing up to host a new show — called Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? — on Fox News rival CNN's new streaming service. Wallace told The Times that his goal was "to get out of politics," which required him to switch up his beat.

In fact, Wallace said "there has not been a moment when I have second-guessed myself about that decision" to walk away from his former job.

Regarding why he did not leave Fox News sooner, Wallace said he "can certainly understand where somebody would say, 'Gee, you were a slow learner, Chris,'" while reflecting on his time with the network.

"Some people might have drawn the line earlier, or at a different point," he admitted before noting that he feels "Fox has changed over the course of the last year and a half."