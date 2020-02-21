Disney Actor Chris Tavarez Sentenced to 300 Days in Jail in Domestic Violence Case

Image zoom Chris Tavarez Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Chris Tavarez, best known for his recurring role as Darien in the Disney series K.C. Undercover starring Zendaya, has been sentenced to almost a full year in jail.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office tells PEOPLE Tavarez, who was arrested for domestic violence in November, pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 300 days in county jail on Tuesday.

Tavarez, 27, was placed on formal probation for five years and received a suspended five-year prison sentence. He must also complete 52 weeks of domestic violence awareness classes and one year of outpatient alcohol program, according to the spokesperson.

A representative for Tavarez had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Tavarez was taken into custody on Nov. 11, 2019, and booked for “corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant with a prior,” a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department previously told PEOPLE.

Two days before his arrest took place, the actor allegedly got physical with his girlfriend, causing her to hit her head, TMZ reported at the time. She later went to a hospital where she learned she suffered a concussion, the site reported.

He was later released on a $100,000 bond, according to Page Six. The outlet also reported that in 2018, Tavarez pleaded no contest to one count of spousal battery.

Tavarez also starred in the movie Saving Zoë in 2019, as well as Tyler Perry‘s series Meet the Browns in 2010 and Big Momma’s House 2 in 2006.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.